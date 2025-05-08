Referee shares honest thoughts on working with Caitlin Clark

Local Indiana basketball referee Rob Wann shared his experience on working with Caitlin Clark. Given that Clark had a reputation for complaining about the officiating quite often during her collegiate career, Wann said he was ready for her but noted that she was "laid back" during her rookie season.

In an episode of the "Mostly Sports Show," the referee also shared that he brought up a previous instance where Clark was allegedly told to "shut up and play" by her dad during an Iowa game.

However, Wann concluded that it was a pleasant experience working with her, unlike what he'd expected:

"...But no, Caitlin is unbelievably easy to work with, unbelievable player. I look forward to her having a huge year this year."

Caitlin Clark ended her historic rookie campaign with six technical fouls, one short of earning a one-game suspension. It'll be interesting to see how the Indiana Fever star fares in this regard in her much-anticipated sophomore season.

WNBA insider predicts end of 'fabricated' Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry ahead of their season opener

There has been a narrative of alleged rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, which started during their collegiate career and carried over to the WNBA. However, according to WNBA insider Rachel DeMita, the rivalry will not continue past their sophomore season-opening matchup against each other on May 17.

Sharing her opinion on her podcast on Tuesday, DeMita cited their difference in position, play style and personality to highlight that the rivalry would stop and that the two stars would carve their separate paths.

"I also predict that the Angel Reese Caitlin Clark rivalry is going to be dead on arrival. I think that rivalry is actually done. I think it's already done. Never truly made sense. It was fabricated from college. They don't play the same position. They've never once guarded one another. I think now at this point, they are both becoming their own." (From 5:39)

DeMita also predicted that Clark and Reese would find different rivals in the league who would be more comparable with their skill sets.

"Caitlin Clark is going to have new rivals, and Angel Reese will have her own new rivals. I think that rivalry, it's dead. I see more rivalries coming with Caitlin when it comes to the MVP discussion because her name is going to be in that mix, and it's going to be in that mix fast. I see with Angel Reese more rivalries coming with other post players, her actual position, where that makes sense for her."

The alleged rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese may have been primarily because they were the frontrunners for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

