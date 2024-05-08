Reggie Miller endorses Caitlin Clark's 3-point mastery over Tyrese Haliburton and Larry Bird's shooting abilities

Pacers legend Reggie Miller remains Indiana's all-time most prolific 3-point shooter by a wide margin. However, regarding the best shooter currently employed by an Indianapolis sports team, Miller says it may be Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark.

On "The Dan Patrick Show," Dan Patrick recalled his recent conversation with Pacers coach Rick Carlisle regarding Indianapolis' top 3-point shooter. He noted that Carlisle chose Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton over Clark, who made her WNBA preseason debut on Friday.

The veteran coach also quipped that 67-year-old Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, who rejoined Indiana as a consultant in the offseason, also has a case. Carlisle added that the uber-confident Bird probably still considers himself Indianapolis' No. 1 shooter.

Patrick later got Miller, who leads the Pacers with 2,560 career 3s, to weigh in on the debate. He asked the Hall of Famer who he would take in a 3-point shootout between Clark and Haliburton. He also threw Bird in as an option for good measure.

Miller appeared torn between Clark and Haliburton before opting with the Fever rookie, citing the Pacers star's recent shooting struggles.

"Right now, I would probably — Well, see, I will say this. Tyrese has been struggling with his 3-point shot since the All-Star break. I've been doing my homework. — So, I might go with Caitlin. I might go with Caitlin right now," Miller said.

Comparing Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton's 3-point shooting stats amid Reggie Miller's bold claim

Tyrese Haliburton hit the ground running as an NBA 3-point shooter, shooting 40.0% or better from deep in each of his first three seasons. He was on track to do so again this year. However, as Reggie Miller alluded to, he hasn't been the same since sustaining a midseason hamstring injury.

Over 26 regular-season games after the All-Star break, Haliburton shot only 30.3% from 3 on 7.5 attempts per game. In contrast, he shot 40.0% from deep on 7.9 attempts per game over his first 43 appearances.

Haliburton's shooting woes have extended into the playoffs, where the two-time All-Star is shooting only 30.5% on 8.4 3-point attempts per game through seven outings.

Conversely, Caitlin Clark enters her WNBA rookie season coming off a dominant senior college basketball season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Over 39 contests, Clark shot 37.8% from 3 on a whopping 13.6 attempts per game. With 201 made 3s for the season, she set the NCAA Division 1's all-time 3-point record.

Additionally, during Friday's preseason debut against the Dallas Wings, Clark shot 5-for-13 (38.5%) from long distance, needing little time to adjust.

It remains to be seen whether Clark can maintain her elite 3-point shooting for an entire WNBA season. Likewise, it's unclear when Haliburton will bust out of his shooting slump.

However, as of now, there appears to be a legitimate debate regarding who is Indianapolis' premier shooter.

