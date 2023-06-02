How many points did Reggie Miller score in 9 seconds? Taking a closer look

Reggie Miller is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Entering the NBA in 1987 and playing until 2005, Miller was a perfect athlete with a diverse skillset - especially on the offensive end.

Despite all the accolades Reggie Miller received in his career, one of his greatest on-court achievements remains scoring an incredible eight points in just nine seconds of play. The stellar performance happened in 1995 as the Indiana Pacers faced off against the New York Knicks.

At the time, New York boasted some incredible talent, including Hall of Fame forwards Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley. However, that didn't stop Reggie Miller from making history by running up his team's scoreboard in the blink of an eye.

During his career, Reggie Miller participated in 1389 regular-season games, averaging an impressive 18.2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.6% from two-point range, 26.3% from the perimeter and 75% from the free-throw line.

Throughout his storied time in the NBA, Reggie Miller also made 144 playoff appearances, including 13 games at the age of 39. During that time, Miller produced 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1 steal per game while shooting 52.6% from two, 39% from deep, and 89.3% from the free throw line.

Since retiring from the NBA, Reggie Miller has become a regular on television, working as an NBA Commentator for TNT. He also does TV analysis of college basketball for CBS Sports.

Reggie Miller makes bold NBA Finals prediction.

On May 31, Reggie Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to preview the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers. During the podcast episode, Miller made a bold claim regarding which team would eventually be crowned as NBA Champions.

"Something special is brewing," Miller said. "The only reservation I have with Miami is will they have enough bodies? Again, I know [Tyler] Herro is targeting game three or four, possibly. So you're going to get a 20-point-per-game scorer back. But how effective will he be, having been off six weeks or so?"

He continued: "This is the first NBA Finals trip for Denver. They're a little green. I'm calling it. I'm gonna go out on a limb here. If Jimmy Butler can play like he played in game 2 and 7 (of the Eastern Conference Finals) consistently. He doesn't have to always have huge games...I'm gonna say Miami in 6."

For the first time in their 2023 playoff run, the Miami Heat lost the opening game of a series, falling to the Denver Nuggets in the opening contest of the NBA Finals on June 1. However, as we learned from the Eastern Conference Finals, a playoff series is long and arduous.

As such, we can expect to see a fightback from the Heat, either in game two or game three, on their home floor. Yet, considering how the Denver Nuggets are 9-0 in front of their hometown fans during the playoffs, the Miami Heat are certainly facing an uphill battle to be named 2023 NBA Champions.

