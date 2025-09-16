"Rehab will be death of me" - Sophie Cunningham comically vents about injury setback amid missing Fever vs Dream action in playoffs

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham hasn't been part of the team since her season-ending knee injury. That hasn't stopped her from showing support for the Fever and their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.On Tuesday, the Fever will take on the Dream for Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series. Cunningham will yet again miss time on the floor. The 29-year-old guard showed her support and comically vented out her thoughts about having to undergo rehab.&quot;rehab will be the death of me,&quot; Cunningham posted. &quot;go fever girlies tho.&quot;Sophie Cunningham posts on her Instagram as she undergoes injury rehab via @sophie_chamCunningham was able to attend the game after undergoing treatment for her injury. She posted on her social media stories a photo of her view from the bench with All-Star guard Caitlin Clark.&quot;we mean business. @caitlinclark22&quot;Cunningham posted a photo of her view of the court. Via @ sophie_chamJust like Cunningham, Clark did not finish the entire 2025 season due to injuries. The 2024 Rookie of the Year made an official announcement on X before the season ended. Clark stated that she would not be making a comeback to the lineup this year and would spend time off to ensure she is fully recovered.&quot;I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good,&quot; Clark posted.Indiana trails 0-1 in the first-round series against Atlanta.Sophie Cunningham joked about having the medical staff as her new teamSophie Cunningham will spend time with the Fever's medical staff until she's fully recovered. In Game 1 of the playoffs, Cunningham showed up at the arena without any of her teammates.Instead, she was assisted by the Fever's medical staff. She joked about having the crew be her new team, since she has spent a lot of time with them as of late.“This is my new team, the medical staff,” Cunningham posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the injury, Sophie Cunningham has put a smile on her face and is taking her injury recovery positively. She finished her first season with the Fever, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 43.2% shooting.