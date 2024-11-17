"RELAX" - Angel Reese reacts to fans' wild speculation as rapper DDG sings to her

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese quickly put an end to fan speculation about her and YouTuber-turned-rapper Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG, after the pair appeared together in a TikTok video where DDG performed a song for the WNBA star.

In a video clip making the rounds on social media, DDG is serenading Reese with his song "What U Bad For," with Reese animatedly reacting to the performance.

But before the video generated more wild speculation, the WNBA All-Rookie First Team member clarified that there was nothing between her and DDG, and that the video was for social media content.

Angel Reese wrote X (formerly Twitter):

"It's literally a tik tok. RELAX (Laughing emoji)."

But despite her clarification, fans couldn’t resist weighing in on the pair. Here’s what some had to say:

"DDG and Angel Reese -- two stars, one exciting potential!" one excited fan wrote.

"I can't believe failed rapper DDG would be anywhere near Angel," a user chimed in.

"I pray Angel learns that not all publicity is good publicity. I need her protected from bums like DDG," a seemingly concerned fan added.

One fan said other that fans were just overthinking::

"I don't like DDG either but Angel is literally just standing there. Y'all acting like she twerked on him."

Angel Reese saw her celebrity further grow after an impressive rookie season, where she established herself as a bonafide double-double machine, with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

She was an All-Star right in her first year in the league while finishing second in the voting for Rookie of the Year.

Angel Reese working on her game while enjoying WNBA break

While she enjoys the WNBA offseason by attending to her other passions, Angel Reese is also making sure that she does not forget to develop her game. In particular, she is working on her offense.

In a video posted on X on Nov. 10, the Chicago Sky All-Star is seen practicing her catch-and-shoot 3s with her coaches.

In her rookie season, Angel Reese did not shoot many 3-pointers, going just 3-for-16 (18.8%) in the regular season. She got most of her shots from the two-point range, where she was a 40% shooter.

Reese is also looking to build on her game when she takes part in the inaugural 3-on-3 Unrivaled league set up by fellow WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, which begins in January 2025 in Florida.

