  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Release that photo Caitlin and Sophie": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham getting loose in WNBA All-Star after-party 

"Release that photo Caitlin and Sophie": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham getting loose in WNBA All-Star after-party 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 20, 2025 16:09 GMT
&quot;Release that photo Caitlin and Sophie&quot;: Fever fans amped as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham get loose in WNBA All-Star after party (Image Source: Fever IG, Sophie Cunningham
"Release that photo Caitlin and Sophie": Fever fans amped as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham get loose in WNBA All-Star after party (Image Source: Fever IG, Sophie Cunningham's X)

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham wasted no time in linking up to round off the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities on Saturday in Indiana. Cunningham joined Clark in the after-party at the INVY nightclub, alongside Tyrese Haliburton, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, Kate Martin, and Connor McCaffery, Clark's boyfriend.

Ad

Fans caught a glimpse of everyone having a blast at the club, especially Clark and Cunningham. One of the videos that went viral online showed the duo taking a selfie while dancing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their camaraderie has long been admired by Fever supporters. Saturday's clip only increased their love for Clark and Cunningham's off-court chemistry. As the video hit X, Fever fans showed them love online with various reactions. One fan demanded that they upload their selfie, saying:Another added:

Ad

One fan poked fun at Cunningham, saying:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

One fan spoke about their relationship:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

Sophie Cunningham pokes fun at Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star game coaching

Caitlin Clark put on the coach's hat for Team Clark at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game after a right groin injury held her from playing in her hometown this weekend. Clark put the heartbreak behind her by staying involved in the contest and leading her team alongside Sany Brondello from the sidelines.

Ad

The Fever superstar showed her skills with the clipboard and designed several plays that came through, but missed the execution because of missed shots. Clark didn't hesitate to boo her teammates after botching a play that got them an open shot.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham jumped in among fans reacting to the video of Clark booing her teammates. The Fever guard poked fun at the team captain with a couple of comments, saying:

“I feel sorry for no one. Welcome to our life every day.”

Caitlin Clark's injury-riddled season has seen her more involved with the coaches than ever. She's constantly hovering around Stephanie White and other assistants and actively engaging with her Fever teammates when not playing. Clark will hope she doesn't have another prolonged stretch doing that once the season resumes on Tuesday.

She's day-to-day with her latest groin injury setback, and there's no timetable for her return. The Indiana Fever will play against the New York Liberty in their first game back after the All-Star break.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications