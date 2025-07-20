"Release that photo Caitlin and Sophie": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham getting loose in WNBA All-Star after-party 

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham wasted no time in linking up to round off the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities on Saturday in Indiana. Cunningham joined Clark in the after-party at the INVY nightclub, alongside Tyrese Haliburton, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, Kate Martin, and Connor McCaffery, Clark's boyfriend.Fans caught a glimpse of everyone having a blast at the club, especially Clark and Cunningham. One of the videos that went viral online showed the duo taking a selfie while dancing.Their camaraderie has long been admired by Fever supporters. Saturday's clip only increased their love for Clark and Cunningham's off-court chemistry. As the video hit X, Fever fans showed them love online with various reactions. One fan demanded that they upload their selfie, saying:Another added:shirin @schirin8LINKCc and her blondes she is only missing LexieOne fan poked fun at Cunningham, saying:ssacc @ssacc22LINKSoph is out 😂😂Another said:M'GlenClob🧚‍♂️👭 @alwaysilent1127LINKmy roman empire 🫠🫠🫠One fan spoke about their relationship:FeverNation @fev88262LINKlol them two never far from each other real close there😂Another said:Joe @4b1819d5c59342dLINKLove that soph has caitlin in her corner ❤️Sophie Cunningham pokes fun at Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star game coachingCaitlin Clark put on the coach's hat for Team Clark at the 2025 WNBA All-Star game after a right groin injury held her from playing in her hometown this weekend. Clark put the heartbreak behind her by staying involved in the contest and leading her team alongside Sany Brondello from the sidelines.The Fever superstar showed her skills with the clipboard and designed several plays that came through, but missed the execution because of missed shots. Clark didn't hesitate to boo her teammates after botching a play that got them an open shot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham jumped in among fans reacting to the video of Clark booing her teammates. The Fever guard poked fun at the team captain with a couple of comments, saying:“I feel sorry for no one. Welcome to our life every day.”Caitlin Clark's injury-riddled season has seen her more involved with the coaches than ever. She's constantly hovering around Stephanie White and other assistants and actively engaging with her Fever teammates when not playing. Clark will hope she doesn't have another prolonged stretch doing that once the season resumes on Tuesday.She's day-to-day with her latest groin injury setback, and there's no timetable for her return. The Indiana Fever will play against the New York Liberty in their first game back after the All-Star break.