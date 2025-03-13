“Renee's heart is filled with hate"- Caitlin Clark fans lambast Dream owner's 'scheduling conflict' reason to change venue vs Fever 

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face the Atlanta Dream at the State Farm Arena on May 22. The game was initially scheduled at Gateway Center Arena, which seats 3,500 people. The Dream will now get to sell 13,388 tickets, with the State Farm Arena seating 16,888 fans.

It's been a common trend this season from rival teams for games against Clark's Fever. The former Iowa icon was the main draw last season, and key to the various viewership and attendance records the league broke in 2024. Angel Reese's Chicago Sky also moved their two home games against the Fever to the United Center, which seats 13,133 more fans than the Wintrust Arena.

While Clark is arguably the key reason for these scheduling changes, Atlanta Dream's owner, Larry Gottesdiener, claimed that the game was moved to a bigger arena because of a "scheduling conflict."

Caitlin Clark's supporters were outraged at this reasoning from the Dream owner as they felt he snubbed the Fever superstar of her due credit for increasing ticket sales for his team.

"Renee's heart is filled with hate"

"The conflict was that the Atlanta Dream can make 5 times as much money with people coming to see Caitlin Clark."

"The WNBA cuts off their nose to spite their face. They don’t want success, they’re enjoying the handouts from the NBA."

"Why these idiots don’t come out and embrace Clark is baffling. They hate the ONLY marketable player their league has ever had"

