"Respectfully, she's very small": Fans at odds as injury-hit Fever add 5'6" Aari McDonald through emergency hardship

The Indiana Fever have decided to utilize the emergency hardship exception to sign Aari McDonald as they look to compensate for the injuries in their roster. On Monday, the Fever Instagram handle broke the news.

The post contained a portrait of McDonald with the caption:

"We have signed Aari McDonald via emergency hardship exception. Welcome to Indy, Aari 👋" .

WNBA's emergency hardship exception allows any team with less than ten game-ready players to sign a new player with immediate effect. Meanwhile, fans flocked in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on Indiana's relief signing.

"Respectfully, she's very small. 5'6," one fan said.

"ngl idk bout this, Shes 5'6 and career average 8 pts 2 rebounds and 2 assist," another fan said.

"This team was already small. Now it's REALLY small," another fan added.

Fans comment on the Indiana Fever's new signing. (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

While some fans showed concerns about McDonald's height, other were confident of her skill with the ball and on the defensive end of the floor as well.

"She's a baller for real. High energy and a good defender🔥" one fan said.

"Everybody talking about her height, that literally doesn’t matter at all, she’s going to learn a lot," another fan said.

"This what yall need fr another guard who can handle the rock and defend something!" another added.

Fans comment on Aari McDonald joining the Fever squad. (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

The Indiana Fever are not in their best state after they announced their superstar Caitlin Clark's injury on May. 26. Last year's Rookie of the Year has suffered a quadriceps strain that is set to sideline her for the next two weeks.

To make matters worse, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham are also listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Both guards suffered their injuries in the Fever's 85-83 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Colson walked out of the game with a leg injury while Cunningham reaggravated the ankle injury that she had picked up in the preseason.

Looking at Aari McDonald's career so far

Aari McDonald has not lived up to the hype she had generated before her rookie year in the WNBA. The Arizona Wildcats alum was drafted as the third pick in the 2021 draft by the Atlanta Dream. After having a mediocre three-season stint with her first team, she was traded to the Sparks in 2024 in exchange for Jordin Canada.

The Sparks had a terrible season last year, and McDonald rarely started games for the team. She made 26 total appearances for the Sparks last season and started only 10 of them. The Sparks re-signed her ahead of the new season this year, but she did not make the final roster.

She has averaged 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in her career. However, McDonald has proven herself as a versatile ball handler, who can initiate and dictate plays as a floor general and also be effective on the defensive end.

The Indiana Fever are in desperate need for a player of her profile, given that all their primary ball handlers are on the sidelines.

