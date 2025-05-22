"Rest in piss, James Dolan" - NY Liberty fans react as WNBA champs hit record $450 million valuation

The New York Liberty, the reigning WNBA champions, made a financial milestone this season, reportedly hitting a record $450 million valuation. The valuation is seen to be the biggest across women’s sports, making the Liberty the most valued team in the WNBA.

The Liberty's success, through its owner Clara Wu Tsai, was credited by their move to Brooklyn and the creation of a superstar-laden team bannered by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and last year’s Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Their franchise decisions ultimately paid off with their first WNBA title last year, beating the Minnesota Lynx in the finals.

With their success, some fans could not help but compare them to their NBA counterpart New York Knicks, whose squad had a 21-year stretch where they only reached the playoffs five times from 2001 to 2022. On Reddit, a fan also took a shot at former Liberty and Knicks owner James Dolan.

“Rest in piss, James Dolan,” said one fan.

“The only franchise James failed worse than the Knicks. Treated them worse than the Westchester Knicks,” one fan said.

“I am so glad the Tsais bought our team,” another fan wrote.

In 2019, the Tsai family bought the Liberty from Dolan, who has been tangled with sexual harassment allegations since last year. In just five years, the team became a WNBA champion.

Some fans also agreed with Tsai’s projection that the Liberty would be a billion-dollar franchise, the first in women’s sports to do so.

“I think if all things go well we will eventually be the first billion dollar franchise in the league,” said one fan.

“Thanks, Ellie. 🫶,” wrote a fan, referring to the team’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

“Yea the W because a powerhouse over night,” another fan said.

The Liberty is now one of the most well-known squads in the league, becoming the biggest market in the WNBA.

Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai takes pride in investing in women's sports

Talking to ESPN in 2024, Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai expressed how proud she was of investing in the team, as she took pride in pouring money into women’s sports.

“The first thing we wanted to do was to bring the team to Barclays Center so they could have a bigger stage. … Then, we wanted to give them facilities and performance and nutrition and everything they deserve because they are elite professional athletes,” she said.

“And look what can happen when you have an intention and you put resources, care and attention to it. This is what can happen when you invest in women,” Tsai said.

The Liberty is expected to continue contending for the championship this year. In their season opener, they defeated the Las Vegas Aces to mark their title defense.

