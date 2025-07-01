"Reunite her with Paige Bueckers": Fans propose trade ideas as Mystics reportedly shopping Aaliyah Edwards in shocking move 

The Washington Mystics could be looking to part ways with one of their young, foundational pieces as Aaliyah Edwards has been put on the trading block, according to a report by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. Edwards was picked sixth in last year’s draft but has since struggled to find her groove with the Mystics this season.

According to the report, the Mystics are taking in calls from other teams inquiring about the availability of the sophomore forward out of the University of Connecticut. This comes after the team drafted frontcourt player Kiki Iriafen, who has impressed in her first season so far, and used Shakira Austin more this year.

With her potential departure from the Mystics, WNBA fans were quick to propose some trade ideas for Washington, which included Edwards reuniting with some old teammates in other squads.

Shaun @ShaunBinion LINK Reunite her with Paige

UConnWBBy90 @UConnWBBy90 LINK Go get her @DallasWings

PrizePicks @PrizePicks LINK Time to reunite with Stew

A potential trade to the Wings would add Edwards to Dallas’ young core bannered by Paige Bueckers, whom she played with at UConn.

Meanwhile, a slew of Indiana Fever fans hoped for Edwards to land with their team to team up with rising star Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, who was last year’s top pick in their rookie class.

Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarvey LINK Aaliyah Edwards, you ARE an Indiana Fever

O-DAWG 🦍 @THEREALDAWG74 LINK Natasha Howard , sophie and 1st round pick @IndianaFever get it done

Chris Callahan @tennisdudz22 LINK Come to Indy

Edwards averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in about 14 minutes per game this season as she shared minutes with Iriafen and Austin. She had a promising rookie season last year, where she put up 7.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg in 21.8 mpg.

The Mystics are in the latter half of the standings with eight wins against nine losses, but they remain in play for a playoff spot.

Former teammate believes Aaliyah Edwards has tools to be future All-Star

There are still a lot supporting Aaliyah Edwards, despite some struggles in her second year in the WNBA. According to her former national team teammate, Merissah Russell, Edwards can still be an All-Star in the league if a team allows her to dominate the game.

“I can see her being an All-Star, one hundred percent. ... She has the space to do so with the Mystics. She can take over that team as well and be a leader in that team and a stat stuffer as well," Russell said in May.

With the trade talks surrounding her, Aaliyah Edwards could be on her way to finding a new home in the WNBA and perhaps look for a team that would utilize her full potential as a forward star.

