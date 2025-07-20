  • home icon
  • "Revealed every relationship in the league": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese hugs $58,650,480 NBA star rocking her tee in heartfelt moment

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:00 GMT
&quot;Revealed every relationship in the league&quot;: WNBA fans react as Angel Reese hugs $58,650,480 Wendell Carter Jr. rocking her tee in heartfelt moment. (Image Credit: Getty)
Angel Reese shared a touching moment with Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. following the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. In a series of videos that quickly went viral online, the Chicago Sky standout is seen posing for photos with Carter Jr., who is currently on a three-year, $58,650,480 contract.

The wholesome interaction took place after Reese helped lead Team Napheesa Collier to victory. Carter Jr. sported a white T-shirt featuring a photo of Reese, prompting the WNBA star to excitedly pull out her phone and capture the moment with the NBA star herself.

The viral clips reignited speculation among fans, with social media buzzing over the nature of their relationship. While rumors of a possible romance between Reese and Carter Jr. have circulated for some time, neither has confirmed anything publicly.

"What I missed they dating," a fan commented.
Another commented:

A user wrote:

Another wrote:

A fan said:

"This All-Star break has revealed every relationship in the league," another fan said.
Angel Reese attended Wendell Carter Jr.'s game

Rumors surrounding a possible relationship between Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. continue to gain traction and Saturday's viral moment only added fuel to the speculation. Reese has been spotted attending several Orlando Magic games at the Kia Center throughout last season, drawing attention from curious fans.

In addition, the Chicago Sky star was seen courtside during Game 1 of the Magic’s 2025 NBA Playoff series at TD Garden, further intensifying buzz about a potential romantic connection. With Reese frequently showing support at Carter Jr.'s games, fans have continued to speculate about a possible relationship between the two rising basketball stars.

While neither Reese nor Carter Jr. has confirmed the rumors, one detail remains clear: Carter Jr. was previously in a relationship with Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, but the two are no longer together.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
