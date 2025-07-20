Angel Reese shared a touching moment with Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. following the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. In a series of videos that quickly went viral online, the Chicago Sky standout is seen posing for photos with Carter Jr., who is currently on a three-year, $58,650,480 contract.The wholesome interaction took place after Reese helped lead Team Napheesa Collier to victory. Carter Jr. sported a white T-shirt featuring a photo of Reese, prompting the WNBA star to excitedly pull out her phone and capture the moment with the NBA star herself.The viral clips reignited speculation among fans, with social media buzzing over the nature of their relationship. While rumors of a possible romance between Reese and Carter Jr. have circulated for some time, neither has confirmed anything publicly.&quot;What I missed they dating,&quot; a fan commented.Damien Byrd @DamienByrd12LINKWhat I missed they datingAnother commented: Darcel @DarcelMusicLINKWait…are they dating??A user wrote:Super @workshendrixxLINKOmg she can do so much better what the hell smh yikesAnother wrote:Media Liarz @MediaLiarzLINKHer man, her man, her manA fan said:Apryl @ThatsSo_APRYLLINKSo Wendell wasn't just the cousin at Angel's bday party 🤣🤣🤣 Girl we knew lol&quot;This All-Star break has revealed every relationship in the league,&quot; another fan said.Ill name this x later @ill_name_this_xLINKTHIS ALL-STAR BREAK HAS REVEALED EVERY RELATIONSHIP IN THE LEAGUE🤧🤧🤧Angel Reese attended Wendell Carter Jr.'s gameRumors surrounding a possible relationship between Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. continue to gain traction and Saturday's viral moment only added fuel to the speculation. Reese has been spotted attending several Orlando Magic games at the Kia Center throughout last season, drawing attention from curious fans.In addition, the Chicago Sky star was seen courtside during Game 1 of the Magic’s 2025 NBA Playoff series at TD Garden, further intensifying buzz about a potential romantic connection. With Reese frequently showing support at Carter Jr.'s games, fans have continued to speculate about a possible relationship between the two rising basketball stars.While neither Reese nor Carter Jr. has confirmed the rumors, one detail remains clear: Carter Jr. was previously in a relationship with Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, but the two are no longer together.