  • Rickea Jackson fires back with blunt 5-word response after $90,000 Fever star hopes she gets dunked on

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:55 GMT
LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson had an interesting exchange on X on Tuesday. [photo: @rickea/IG, @indianafever/IG]
Rickea Jackson prayed she would not be the first WNBA player to be dunked on after watching a Dominique Malonga slam. A 2022 clip of the French basketball star effortlessly dunking the ball has gone viral. The highlight prompted Jackson, who co-hosted the orange carpet welcome of the incoming rookies on Monday, to react.

Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90K deal in February with the Indiana Fever, could not hold back a response.

Colson flipped Jackson’s plea, prompting the LA Sparks forward to react:

“I literally cannot STAND you!!!!!!”
Colson, who rarely holds back in X (formerly Twitter) banter, kept going:

“Whether it’s this season or in 4 yrs, they’re gon pull ur tweets up when it happens”
Dominique Malonga, a 6-foot-6 center, does not turn 20 until mid-November. At such a young age, she already has an enviable blend of size, mobility and fluidity. She did not make much effort to dunk the ball.

Although the clip happened during drills, Malonga could translate that during a fastbreak. Rickea Jackson and every WNBA player do not want to be on the wrong end of a poster dunk. Sydney Colson, ever the troll, couldn’t resist making Jackson sweat.

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks will meet Dominique Malonga and Seattle Storm in mid-June

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks will get their first look at Dominique Malonga when they host the Seattle Storm on Jun. 17. It will be a battle between two teams with towering frontlines, so somebody getting dunked on could happen.

6-foot-2 Jackson has four teammates, Maria Kliundikova, Cameron Brink, Azura Stevens and Mercedes Russell, over 6-foot-4. Seattle offers 6-foot-7 Li Yueru and 6-foot-4 Ezi Magbegor. The most likely to dunk on somebody will unquestionably be Malonga, who has huge hands and a staggering 7-foot-1 wingspan.

Malonga will likely tangle with Brink, an elite defensive player. If Rickea Jackson ends up on the rookie through a mismatch, the back-and-forth between Jackson and Sydney Colson will be on everyone’s mind.

If what Jackson prayed for not to happen takes place, Colson could have a field day trolling the LA Sparks star.

