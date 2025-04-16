Rickea Jackson fires back with blunt 5-word response after $90,000 Fever star hopes she gets dunked on

Rickea Jackson prayed she would not be the first WNBA player to be dunked on after watching a Dominique Malonga slam. A 2022 clip of the French basketball star effortlessly dunking the ball has gone viral. The highlight prompted Jackson, who co-hosted the orange carpet welcome of the incoming rookies on Monday, to react.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90K deal in February with the Indiana Fever, could not hold back a response.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colson flipped Jackson’s plea, prompting the LA Sparks forward to react:

“I literally cannot STAND you!!!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colson, who rarely holds back in X (formerly Twitter) banter, kept going:

“Whether it’s this season or in 4 yrs, they’re gon pull ur tweets up when it happens”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominique Malonga, a 6-foot-6 center, does not turn 20 until mid-November. At such a young age, she already has an enviable blend of size, mobility and fluidity. She did not make much effort to dunk the ball.

Although the clip happened during drills, Malonga could translate that during a fastbreak. Rickea Jackson and every WNBA player do not want to be on the wrong end of a poster dunk. Sydney Colson, ever the troll, couldn’t resist making Jackson sweat.

Ad

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks will meet Dominique Malonga and Seattle Storm in mid-June

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks will get their first look at Dominique Malonga when they host the Seattle Storm on Jun. 17. It will be a battle between two teams with towering frontlines, so somebody getting dunked on could happen.

6-foot-2 Jackson has four teammates, Maria Kliundikova, Cameron Brink, Azura Stevens and Mercedes Russell, over 6-foot-4. Seattle offers 6-foot-7 Li Yueru and 6-foot-4 Ezi Magbegor. The most likely to dunk on somebody will unquestionably be Malonga, who has huge hands and a staggering 7-foot-1 wingspan.

Ad

Malonga will likely tangle with Brink, an elite defensive player. If Rickea Jackson ends up on the rookie through a mismatch, the back-and-forth between Jackson and Sydney Colson will be on everyone’s mind.

If what Jackson prayed for not to happen takes place, Colson could have a field day trolling the LA Sparks star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More