Rickea Jackson names one Caitlin Clark ability she would hijack

Rickea Jackson recently expressed her admiration for Caitlin Clark's talent. During an interview on the "Broadcast Boys" show on Saturday, Jackson was asked if she would steal Clark's shooting ability if afforded the chance to do it without anyone knowing.

The LA Sparks forward then responded that she would gladly do it and even went further to disclose how she would use that ability on the court.

"Yes," Jackson said.

"Shoot a half-court shot," she answered when asked about the first thing she'd do with it.

Jackson was part of the class of WNBA draftees alongside Caitlin Clark last year. Standing at 6-foot-2, she was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks as the fourth pick in the 2024 draft. She went on to average 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field last season. Jackson was also named to the 2024 All-Rookie Team.

Clark, on the other hand, won the 2024 Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA Team, clinching her first All-Star selection. She also averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game for the Indiana Fever last term.

NBA veteran speaks out about Caitlin Clark's shooting game

Caitlin Clark is considered one of the best shooters in the WNBA, an ability that she frequently showcased last season for the Fever. Even NBA veteran Patrick Beverley was left impressed by her. He spoke about his first-hand encounter with Clark during a workout in the NBA Players Association gym.

In an episode of the "Pat Bev Podcast" on March 13, Beverley said:

"I'm on one side working out, Caitlin Clark on the other side. I look at myself... Two f***** legends partying.

"She can shoot the sh** out of the ball... So while I'm strolling through the park, I'm looking at her shoot it, and she's one of those shooters where if you know as a gym rat, you guys know like, damn bro, why you throw that pass bad? Give me the ball... She's a gangster."

As the new league season inches closer, Clark will be hoping to improve on her momentum from last year as she heads into her sophomore season with the Fever.

