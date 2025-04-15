Rickea Jackson offers public clarification after Fever fan points at Sparks star's major error involving Shyanne Sellers

Co-hosts Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson made a gaffe on the orange carpet during Monday’s 2025 WNBA draft. While interviewing Shyanne Sellers, who the Golden State Valkyries picked at No. 17, O’Flynn mentioned a different name. Sellers looked awkwardly at Jackson, who asked the incoming rookie to say her name.

Ad

Once the former Maryland star said her name, O’Flynn profusely apologized before the trio seemingly moved on from the mistake. Before the LA Sparks star asked Sellers a question, Jackson addressed her as Saniya.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

An Indiana Fever fan quickly pointed out the gaffe, prompting Jackson to write on X (formerly Twitter):

“Ngl just interviewing Sania [Rivers] then hearing her name in the background tongue twisted me bad. I know who she is I always watch herrrr!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jackson seemingly did know who Sellers was. She even had a good laugh when Hannah O’Flynn called Sellers Aneesah Morrow. Unfortunately, Jackson herself committed the same mistake just moments after O’Flynn apologized for the gaffe.

The co-hosts were not the only ones who made mistakes involving the former Terrapins star. When she appeared on TV, the caption under the interview was that of Paige Bueckers, who went No. 1 to the Dallas Wings. The broadcasting crew promptly changed it, but not before fans noticed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans react to the gaffe committed by Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson involving Shyanne Sellers

With the gaffe committed by Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson going viral, the reactions flooded in:

“The way my girl Shyanne Sellers is being disrespected in this #WNBADraft is amazing. Not to worry, the apologies are gonna be even louder when she starts lighting the league up.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“can’t even imagine how she feels. Put some respect on her name SHYANNE SELLERS.”

Another fan added:

“That's crazy”

@terpqt continued:

“shyanne sellers i will avenge you”

@terpswbb commented:

“I love how Shy does everything with a smile (even after awful foul calls and awkward moments :)”

The unfortunate incident will likely follow Sellers in training camp and likely the start of the season. From a projected first-round pick to a second-rounder, she has plenty of motivation to do well in her rookie campaign. The Golden State Valkyries drafted a player with a huge chip on her shoulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More