Rickea Jackson offers public clarification after Fever fan points at Sparks star's major error involving Shyanne Sellers

Co-hosts Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson made a gaffe on the orange carpet during Monday’s 2025 WNBA draft. While interviewing Shyanne Sellers, who the Golden State Valkyries picked at No. 17, O’Flynn mentioned a different name. Sellers looked awkwardly at Jackson, who asked the incoming rookie to say her name.
Once the former Maryland star said her name, O’Flynn profusely apologized before the trio seemingly moved on from the mistake. Before the LA Sparks star asked Sellers a question, Jackson addressed her as Saniya.
An Indiana Fever fan quickly pointed out the gaffe, prompting Jackson to write on X (formerly Twitter):
“Ngl just interviewing Sania [Rivers] then hearing her name in the background tongue twisted me bad. I know who she is I always watch herrrr!!”
Jackson seemingly did know who Sellers was. She even had a good laugh when Hannah O’Flynn called Sellers Aneesah Morrow. Unfortunately, Jackson herself committed the same mistake just moments after O’Flynn apologized for the gaffe.
The co-hosts were not the only ones who made mistakes involving the former Terrapins star. When she appeared on TV, the caption under the interview was that of Paige Bueckers, who went No. 1 to the Dallas Wings. The broadcasting crew promptly changed it, but not before fans noticed.
Fans react to the gaffe committed by Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson involving Shyanne Sellers
With the gaffe committed by Hannah O’Flynn and Rickea Jackson going viral, the reactions flooded in:
“The way my girl Shyanne Sellers is being disrespected in this #WNBADraft is amazing. Not to worry, the apologies are gonna be even louder when she starts lighting the league up.”
One fan said:
“can’t even imagine how she feels. Put some respect on her name SHYANNE SELLERS.”
Another fan added:
“That's crazy”
@terpqt continued:
“shyanne sellers i will avenge you”
@terpswbb commented:
“I love how Shy does everything with a smile (even after awful foul calls and awkward moments :)”
The unfortunate incident will likely follow Sellers in training camp and likely the start of the season. From a projected first-round pick to a second-rounder, she has plenty of motivation to do well in her rookie campaign. The Golden State Valkyries drafted a player with a huge chip on her shoulder.