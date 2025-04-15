Rickea Jackson reveals plans to build legacy through her historic partnership with $7,340,000,000 brand (EXCLUSIVE)

In July, Rickea Jackson became a part of history, becoming the first female basketball player to sign with Skechers. Almost a year later, Jackson is no longer a rookie in the WNBA and will soon enter the second year of her deal with the brand.

As the first WNBA player to sign with the brand, Jackson has bigger plans with Skechers. When asked what signing with the brand meant, the LA Sparks star said that being part of the history meant something, and she wants to continue building a better partnership with the brand, which has a $7.34 billion market capitalization, per Forbes.

"It means a lot. To be the first of anything is history in and of itself," Jackson told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "So, for Skechers to see something in me, and I saw something in them, it's a great collaboration and we'll continue to build.

"I'm just excited for what the future has for us. But as of right now, it's just been nothing but amazing with building from within a shoe company and building relationships. They see me, and I see them. There are lot of exciting things coming. I love them a lot."

Rickea Jackson is also expecting big things from her second season in the WNBA. Last year, she showed great touch on the offensive end, averaging 13.4 points on 45.6% shooting.

Rickea Jackson drops big praise for new teammate Kelsey Plum

The Kelsey Plum trade could prove to be big for the LA Sparks for the next season. Given how the team performed last season, the Sparks expect a big season with the addition of a player with championship experience since they gave away the second pick in the trade.

The deal was one of the highlights of this offseason and an exciting one for the Sparks roster. When Sportskeeda's Mark Medina asked Jackson about her reaction to the trade, she said she was excited to hear about the trade.

Jackson added that Plum was the missing piece of the puzzle. She also said she was also looking forward to learning from her new All-Star teammate.

"Oh, I was so excited," Jackson said. "Kelsey Plum is out there, so we needed to get her real quick. I've watched her play over the years. She's such an amazing player and such an amazing person. I'm excited to learn from her and play with her.

"She's a dawg. So to add that piece to our puzzle, I feel like it's going to be real exciting and fun to watch."

With a healthy Sparks team featuring Jackson, Plum, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink, the expectation is bigger from the team.

