Rickea Jackson takes aim at officials with sharp 5-word dig after ejection from Unrivaled game against Angel Reese's Rose

Rickea Jackson didn’t hold back and voiced her frustration after being ejected from the Mist BC’s game against Angel Reese's Rose BC in an Unrivaled game on Saturday. The star forward received two technical fouls, cutting her time on the court short. Upset with the officials, Jackson took to social media to express her frustration after the game.

The LA Sparks player posted on Instagram, sharing a video of one of the plays that led to her foul. She made her feelings about the officiating crystal clear with a sharp five-word comment.

"Abolish zebras and use AI," Jackson wrote.

(Credit: Rickea Jackson/Instagram)

Rickea Jackson was livid after being called for a foul on her block of Brittney Sykes. She yelled at the official who made the call, earning a technical foul for her outburst. Jackson later received a second technical foul, forcing her to exit the game.

In addition to expressing her frustration on Instagram, the 6-foot-2 forward also posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). In the tweet, she appeared to describe what she had yelled at the referee before receiving the technical foul.

"Apparently I can’t say “REALLY?” guys," the Mist BC star wrote.

Jackson played only six minutes against Rose BC, scoring three points on 1 of 5 shooting from the field, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. Despite her limited contribution, Mist BC secured a 71-62 victory against Angel Reese's team.

Rickea Jackson speaks on learning from veterans

Rickea Jackson appears to be making the most of her time in the 3x3 Unrivaled league during the WNBA offseason. She’s part of a roster that includes veteran leaders like Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot. After Mist BC's 88-62 win over Phantom BC, Jackson shared how she's developing her game by learning from these proven winners.

"To be on this team and have vets from different teams...to have them it's helped so much," Jackson said. "They all are different in their own ways...Stewie is always telling me what spots to get to.

"Sloot is always pushing me...she's like my mom...she doesn't let me lack at anything. "Rickea come shoot!" Each and everyone of them instills something different in me."

Jackson will be back in action next on Saturday when Mist BC faces off against Laces BC. The LA Sparks forward will look to bounce back from her ejection by delivering a strong performance in the upcoming game.

