  "She's like my mom": Rickea Jackson makes feelings clear about $185,000 teammate amid Unrivaled stint

"She's like my mom": Rickea Jackson makes feelings clear about $185,000 teammate amid Unrivaled stint

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:00 GMT
"She's like my mom": Rickea Jackson makes feelings clear about $185,000 teammate amid Unrivaled stint. (Image Credit: Getty)

Rickea Jackson put on an outstanding performance in Mist Basketball Club's dominant 88-62 victory over Phantom Basketball Club in Unrivaled on Friday. Jackson, who currently plays for the LA Sparks in the WNBA, opened up about the valuable lessons she’s learning from veterans like Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot during her time with Unrivaled.

In a post-game interview, the 2024 No. 4 pick discussed how these seasoned champions are helping her elevate her game. Vandersloot, who recently signed a $185,000 contract with the Chicago Sky in the free agency recently, received special praise for her mentorship and influence on Jackson’s development.

"To be on this team and have vets from different teams...to have them it's helped so much," Jackson said. "They all are different in their own ways...Stewie is always telling me what spots to get to. Sloot is always pushing me...she's like my mom...she doesn't let me lack at anything. "Rickea come shoot!" Each and everyone of them instills something different in me."
Courtney Vandersloot is a proven winner in women's basketball, having secured two WNBA championships. Her veteran leadership and experience provide invaluable lessons for young players like Rickea Jackson to learn from.

Meanwhile, Jackson is taking full advantage of the opportunity to play alongside such experienced veterans and it’s evident in her performances. In the game against Phantom, she delivered a standout stat line of 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals, shooting 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Rickea Jackson focussed on improving her defense

Rickea Jackson also discussed her commitment to improving her defensive game. The young star is fully aware of her physical potential to be a standout defender and is actively applying her coach Phil Handy's guidance to refine her defensive skills.

"My defense is something that I've been focusing on. Just being a two-way player...with my length, coach Phil tells me I could be on the all-defensive team if I put my mind to it," Jackson said.
Currently, Jackson is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over 11 games. She will return to the court on Saturday when Mist faces off against Rose BC, led by Angel Reese.

Edited by Atishay Jain
