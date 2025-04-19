Rickea Jackson throws brutal stray at Indiana Fever veteran at the expense of $64,154 center

Rickea Jackson sent a brutal stray in the direction of Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson recently. It came after the Las Vegas Aces shared an X video on Saturday, showing Queen Agbo throwing down dunks during practice ahead of the new WNBA season.

After coming across the clip, Jackson couldn't resist revealing what Colson had said about Agbo dunking on her in a game. She wrote in a tweet quoting the original post:

"Number 51 on Indiana fever said you could neverrrr do this on her. Personally, I would never take that disrespect. I think you should save it for that game 🤷🏽‍♀️"

Queen Agbo, a 6-foot-4 center who was drafted by the Fever as the 10th pick in 2022, currently plays for the Aces. In September 2024, she signed a one-year contract with the franchise that guaranteed her an annual salary of $64,154.

Colson, on the other hand, similarly signed a one-year contract in February this year to join the Indiana Fever. She spent the past three seasons in Las Vegas, where she won two consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023 with the team.

Sydney Colson likely believes she can stop Queen Agbo from scoring a dunk over her. The 35-year-old is a 10-year WNBA veteran and built her career off a reputation as a top-tier defensive stopper. Her 87.3 defensive rating in 2019 with the Aces led the team by a wide margin.

Colson is still a formidable protector of the rim, after recording a DRtg of 99.0 last season. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how both players stack up against each other next season, when Indiana faces off against the Las Vegas Aces on June 22.

Sydney Colson claps back at Rickea Jackson with Dominique Malonga dunk wish

Sydney Colson didn't hold back from expressing her feelings over which player she prefers to dunk on Rickea Jackson. After the 2025 WNBA draft, the latter took to X on Tuesday to pray against getting dunked on by French basketball prodigy Dominique Malonga next season.

"Lord please don’t let me be the first WNBA player to get dunked on🙏🏾. Amen," Jackson wrote after watching a video of Malonga from 2022.

Interestingly, Colson was eager to see her get dunked on by the new Seattle Storm player. Responding to Rickea Jackson's tweet, she wrote:

"Lord please let Rickea be the first WNBA player to get dunked on🙏🏾. Amen!"

While Rickea Jackson is an experienced veteran, her comments after watching Malonga's game speak to her pedigree, even as a rookie. It would be interesting to see how her skill set will translate to the WNBA next season.

