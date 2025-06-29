Ridiculous stat sums up Stephanie White's biggest flaw in coaching Caitlin Clark-led Fever

Much has been made of Stephanie White's short stint with the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever after an 8-8 start. The Fever fanbase had great expectations from coach White and her staff, owing to their success with the Connecticut Sun. However, it hasn't translated, particularly because of questionable choices and tactics.

Ad

White's usage of Clark and failing to optimize her and the team's strengths have been problematic, too. The second-year guard has averaged 18.2 points, down 1.0 from last year and 8.9 assists, but with a turnover rate of 5.9, up 0.3 from last year. The bigger issue is Clark's shooting splits, which have dropped to 39.0% from the floor, including 29.5% from 3. She shot 41.7% last year and 34.4% from 3.

The Fever have been struggling to create for Clark when she's on the court. They have also been collectively not as good with distribution when she's been out. The lack of creation is summed up by one glaring stat, which displays where White and the Fever need to work on the most to improve once Clark returns.

Ad

Trending

According to the WNBA's website, 74.5% of Caitlin Clark's made field goals have been unassisted. For comparison, that rate was 66.9% last year, leading to easier opportunities for Clark. While the Fever have emphasized having someone else bring the ball up when Clark is on the floor, it's not translated into an efficient half-court offensive set, particularly to get the reigning Rookie of the Year open.

Sue Bird dishes on Fever's shot creation problem around Caitlin Clark

WNBA legend Sue Bird also thinks the Indiana Fever is not doing a solid job of creating shots for Caitlin Clark. Bird watched the Fever's game in Seattle on Tuesday in which Clark scored a season-low six points on 3 of 13 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3. She dished nine assists but had eight turnovers.

Ad

Bird noticed the Fever didn't have anyone else who could have made plays for her off their movement.

"It would be really beneficial for her if she had players around her who could create shots for her," Bird said. "She has to create a lot of her own shots, but she’s also creating for her teammates."

Bird pointed out that this problem is solvable after the Fever signed Aari McDonald to a standard contract following her impressive run while playing on a hardship deal. It seemed like the Fever had no way to pick her up, barring injuries this year, but forward DeWanna Bonner demanded to leave, opening the door for McDonald's signing.

Caitlin Clark is yet to play with her newest Fever teammate. She was injured when McDonald was on a hardship deal and is out again with a groin issue following her permanent signing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More