Riley Gaines continues her mockery of Angel Reese following controversial ejection: "She's shown herself to be arrogant, unprofessional & jealous"

Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines continued to criticize Angel Reese, this time after the Chicago Sky star was ejected in a game on Tuesday. Gaines has been vocal about her displeasure about Reese's supposed shots at her rival Caitlin Clark.

In a post on his official X account, Gaines acknowledged Reese's potential to be a great role model for young people in the country. However, she pointed out the Sky forward's ejection against the New York Liberty as one of her unwanted qualities.

"Angel Reese has the potential to be a great role model for young girls...but she's shown herself to be arrogant, unprofessional, & jealous," Gaines wrote.

Angel Reese was ejected for the first time in her career on Tuesday against the New York Liberty at home in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Reese was not happy with a call around the 2:31 mark in the fourth quarter. She was called for two quick technical fouls by referee Charles Watson.

The first technical was due to what Reese said to Watson, while the second came after she did the hand wave. It's a gesture that is not popular among referees in both the NBA and WNBA.

As for Riley Gaines, it's not the first time she has criticized the 22-year-old forward. Gaines even called Reese "jealous" and "insecure" for her comments about charter flights. It was thought to be a shot at Caitlin Clark, but was reportedly directed toward Charles Barkley.

Nevertheless, a lot of former and current athletes have been unhappy with how the WNBA is handling the physicality around Clark. Even UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who had some of his former players dismiss how Clark was being treated, thought that the Indiana Fever was being "targeted."

WNBA rescinds second technical foul on Angel Reese

Angel Reese won't need to pay fines for two technical fouls after the WNBA rescinded her second one. Reese was initially called for a technical foul late in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Sky's loss to the New York Liberty in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup.

The LSU product was not happy with the call and showed her frustrations toward referee Charles Watson. She then waved her hand at Watson, who called a second technical for the gesture. NBA referee Tony Brothers is another official who doesn't like the hand wave.

Nevertheless, Reese will still need to pay a $200 fine for her first technical foul. Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball, who attended his first WNBA game on Tuesday, was not particularly happy with Reese getting thrown out. Ball called it questionable and even volunteered to pay Reese's fine.

