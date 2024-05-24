Riley Gaines stands up for Caitlin Clark, lambasts Angel Reese for inflammatory deleted tweet

Caitlin Clark has been linked with not-so-pleasant news this week, although she hasn't done anything to earn bad comments. The Indiana Fever's young star is now the talk of the town in the WNBA after Charles Barkley called out her colleagues over being too harsh when guarding Clark.

Angel Reese threw shade at the NBA legend and her fellow WNBA rookie, sending a controversial message on Twitter after the Chicago Sky upset the New York Liberty. Many people disagreed with that message, including former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines.

"Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity.

"Although, Caitlin Clark probably deserved this given she has white, straight, pretty & tall-privilege. Right, @sunny?" Gaines wrote Friday morning.

The second part of the tweet refers to Sunny Hostin, who claimed that Clark is more relatable to people since she's white and heterosexual.

Gaines has been a big supporter of Caitlin Clark, praising the former Iowa Hawkeyes star since her college days. Back in April, she called Clark a 'generational talent' after a 41-point performance against LSU, where Angel Reese played until this year.

Clark has made a huge impact on women's basketball since her NCAA days. Now, as a WNBA player, her name has brought more attention to the competition and the league itself has given more benefits to the players as a result of the hype for the Fever's guard.

Nick Wright defended Caitlin Clark against comments about her race

FS1 analyst Nick Wright also responded to Sunny Hostin's comments, stating that Clark has earned all the hype she's getting and the praise she's received for a couple of years now.

"Do I think from a marketability perspective it helps that Caitlin Clark is a white athlete? Yes, I do. But do I think she's some great white hype, like she's being elevated based purely because she's a white girl? She's been excellent at every level, and even compared to rookies, she is playing excellent," Wright said on Monday's edition of First Things First.

This is odd to see, especially considering Clark is expected to mark an era for women's basketball. The NBA embraces white stars like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Zach LaVine and even Lauri Markkanen, and some within the WNBA are seemingly trying to bring Clark down.