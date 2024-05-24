Angel Reese ruthlessly fires shots at Caitlin Clark after beating Liberty away: "Not just cause of one player on our charter flight"

Angel Reese took a shot at Cailtin Clark following the Chicago Sky's impressive win over the New York Liberty on Thursday. Reese helped the Sky get their second win of the season, handing the Liberty their first loss, while Clark and the Indiana Fever are still looking for their first victory.

Reese credited the team for the triumph in a post on X after their 90-81 win over the Liberty at the Barclays Center. She also seemingly took a shot at Clark, who has not won a game for the Fever after the first five games of the season.

"And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight.#SKYTOWN," Reese wrote.

The Chicago Sky's upset win over the New York Liberty was a total team effort, led by Marina Mabrey's hot shooting. Mabrey finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Angel Reese had 13 points, nine rebounds and one steal.

Reese came up clutch for the Sky, scoring eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter. She even hit the dagger and-one layup to put the game away with around two minutes left in the game.

Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points and five rebounds, while Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter scored 12 points each. The Sky also limited Breanna Stewart to just 18 points, and Reese's defense on her was key to their victory.

As for the shot at Caitlin Clark, the "Chi-Town Barbie" is looking forward to their upcoming matchup to start June. The Sky visit Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 1 for the rivals' first WNBA matchup.

The two met at the 2023 NCAA championship, with Angel Reese and LSU coming out on top. Caitlin Clark and Iowa got their revenge earlier this year when they eliminated the defending champs in the Elite 8.

Angel Reese takes shot at WNBA power rankings to start the season

The Chicago Sky had 18 wins last season and made the playoffs, where they got swept by the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the accomplishment last year, ESPN ranked the Sky 12th in the preseason. It was because of a handful of departures via trade or free agency.

Kahleah Copper was traded to the Phoenix Mercury, while Julie Allemand was dealt to the LA Sparks. Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams signed with the Minnesota Lynx, and Astou Ndour-Fall joined the Connecticut Sun in free agency.

Cooper is leading the league in scoring, so the Sky lacked the depth and scoring punch to succeed. But after the first three games, they are 2-1 and got a win over the powerhouse New York Liberty team.

So here's Angel Reese taking a shot at the team's power rankings to start the season:

"12th."

