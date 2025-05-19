Robert Griffin III can’t help but continue Angel Reese mockery after dramatic Caitlin Clark scuffle with Chennedy Carter example

Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double during the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky season opener, however, that wasn't even the highlight on Saturday. An on-court altercation involving Clark and Angel Reese stole the spotlight, with the Sky forward receiving criticism for her actions. Robert Griffin III was among the most vocal critics to condemn Reese for her behaviour.

Ad

During an episode of his “Outta Pocket with RGIII” podcast, the former NFL player dissected Reese’s behaviour by comparing her reaction to Clark’s foul on her vs Chennedy Carter’s hard foul on Clark from the 2024 season.

Ad

Trending

Griffin analyzed that this celebratory reaction helps confirm his narrative – “Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark.”

“You guys remember last year when Angel Reese celebrated Kennedy Carter getting that flagrant foul on the hip check against Caitlin Clark? You remember that?” Griffin asked. “On the sideline, just, yeah, baby, get her, you get her. Who celebrates like that for a flagrant foul on another player if they don't dislike that player?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Griffin went on to highlight Reese’s calmer response when she was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Alyssa Thomas last year. It was a flagrant two foul on Reese, one severe enough to warrant an ejection.

“So, where was this type of reaction last year, when Angel Reese got chokeslammed by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun? Y'all remember that? She got fouled so hard, they kicked Alyssa Thomas out the game with a flagrant two foul. What did Angel Reese do? Nothing. She didn't get up and try to swing on her,” Griffin III said.

Ad

The altercation in question occurred midway through the third quarter, when Clark committed a hard yet routine defensive foul to prevent an easy basket. Reese retaliated aggressively, cussing and dangerously confronting.

Ad

Caitlin Clark refers to her foul on Angel Reese as a “good play”

Following the game, Caitlin Clark was asked about her foul on Angel Reese, which spread like wildfire on social media. While Reese and many Chicago supporters disapproved of the play, Clark asserted there was nothing wrong with her actions.

She explained that it was a strategic move to stop Reese from getting an easy shot and further expressed surprise at the officials’ decision to upgrade the foul to a flagrant.

Ad

“It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line,” Clark defended herself. “I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

While fans continue to debate the intent behind the foul, Caitlin Clark capped off the night with a memorable performance. She notched her third career triple-double—20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists—in the Indiana Fever’s commanding 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More