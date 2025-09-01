Robert Horry highlights Michael Jordan’s footsteps as blueprint for Caitlin Clark amid lockout drama

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry cited Michael Jordan’s example while advising Caitlin Clark on how to approach a potential lockout situation. With the WNBPA and the league failing to reach an agreement on a new CBA, the WNBA’s first-ever work stoppage is now a real possibility.

The original deadline, set for Oct. 31, is approaching fast, and the league has been reluctant to match the players' demands. If they don’t reach an agreement ahead of the deadline, players could sit out in protest, leading to a lockout.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast, Robert Horry used Michael Jordan’s example and advised Caitlin Clark on how she can benefit from such a situation.

“If I’m Caitlin Clark, I want my image and likeness like Jordan did back in the day. Then I’m like, ‘the rest of y’all, figure it out.’” (30:34)

In 1992, Michael Jordan famously opted out of the NBPA’s shared licensing agreement, allowing him to retain full control over his name, image and likeness.

Robert Horry suggests that Clark could do something similar and protect her financial interests amid uncertainty in the CBA negotiations. Considering she is one of the biggest stars in the league, such a move will provide Clark with great security even in the event of a lockout.

Robert Horry advises Caitlin Clark and WNBA against lockout

Continuing his conversation on Wednesday, Robert Horry also warned Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players against a lockout. He believes that while such an outcome could help the players land a favorable CBA, it could also endanger much of the league's newfound momentum.

"I hope they don’t go into a lockout because … don’t do that (squash the momentum) right now. You all are at the pinnacle of your game, and you know how fans are. They can be very fickle," Horry said.

The arrival of stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers has seen the WNBA reach new horizons in terms of viewership and attendance. The league's engagement has continued to grow even in a season where Clark has been limited to 13 games. A lockout amid such growth could endanger the progress the WNBA has enjoyed over the last few years.

