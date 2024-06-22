Rocking Angel Reese's T-shirt, Brandon Jennings shrugs off fan's 'she not finna let you hit unc' remark

Brandon Jennings wore an Angel Reese shirt on the latest episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast. Reese is having an excellent rookie season for the Chicago Sky, making history on Thursday with her seventh consecutive double-double. The win over the Dallas Wings also snapped a four-game losing streak.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Jennings shared several images from the "Gil's Arena" podcast. He was wearing a Tuff Crowd bucket hat and an Angel Reese shirt, which was her SLAM Magazine 250 cover.

"Idk about all that…" Jennings wrote.

Trending

A fan then accused Brandon Jennings of making the gesture because he wanted to get on the good side of Angel Reese.

"She not finna let you hit unc," the fan commented.

Jennings was not going to let it slide and replied to the fan that he was just happy to support Reese because "she's got game."

"Naw lefty got game that's all," Jennings replied.

Brandon Jennings' reply to a fan on his Instagram post.

Reese had the best game of her young career on Thursday in the Chicago Sky's 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings. She finished with 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. She also had three assists and two steals, while going 7-for-13 from the field.

The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak and will look to build some momentum for their next game on Sunday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The Fever are on a four-game winning streak and are currently 2-0 against the Sky this season.

"I'm just happy that we finally won, and at home. It's super exciting, obviously for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself that I'm doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow," Reese said after the game on Thursday. [H/T Yahoo! Sports]

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese allegedly got in a fight at LSU, Kim Mulkey covered it up

Angel Reese allegedly got in a fight at LSU, Kim Mulkey covered it up (Photo: IMAGN)

There was a report from the Washington Post back in March that made headlines because LSU head coach Kim Mulkey threatened to sue the publication and the author Kent Babb. The final article was underwhelming because there were some pieces omitted by Mulkey and LSU, as per Cory Diaz of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

According to Diaz's report, Babb communicated with LSU Sports Information Director Grant Kauvar about the topics in the article. One of them was a fight involving Angel Reese and an unnamed LSU teammate.

"This was after a fight involving Angel Reese, witnessed by one of my sources, that occurred in front of visiting recruits. One of these individuals present in the team meeting shared that Mulkey said: 'This entire locker room is trash,'" Babb told Kauvar.

Regardless of what happened, the Tigers overcame it to win LSU's first NCAA championship in 2023.