Rose BC vs Vinyl BC Unrivaled Final starting lineups and depth charts for March.17

Following the conclusion of a nearly two-month-long regular season and two intense semifinal clashes, the Unrivaled Championship game is set. The Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC game in the final of the inaugural season of the 3x3 basketball league will tip-off on Monday at 7:30 PM EST at Wayfair Arena, Miami.

Ad

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Rose BC roster

The Rose BC has a combination of veterans and young talents, led by Chelsea Gray. The roster consists of:

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Azura Stevens (LA Sparks)

Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

Naz Hillmon (Atlanta Dream - Relief Player)

Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx - Relief Player)

Ad

Trending

Guard Forward Center Chelsea Gray Angel Reese * Azura Stevens Lexie Hull Kahleah Cooper * Brittney Sykes Naz Hillmon Natisha Hiedeman

Ad

The Rose BC is set to start Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens, and Brittney Sykes for tonight’s Championship clash against the Vinyl BC.

Vinyl BC roster

The Vinyl BC - coached by Teresa Weatherspoon - has a roster of individuals with decorated WNBA careers. The team consists of two WNBA champions, one former scoring champ, and two former Rookie of the Year winners.

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Aaliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

Ad

Guard Forward Rhyne Howard Aaliyah Boston Rae Burrell Dearica Hamby Arike Ogunbowale Jordin Canada

Ad

The Vinyl BC’s projected starting lineup includes Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada, and Rhyne Howard for tonight’s matchup against the Rose BC.

Rose BC vs Vinyl BC: Preview

Rose BC and Vinyl BC began their 2025 Unrivaled campaign with a clash on Jan. 17. The trio of Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray combined for an impressive 55 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Vinyl BC. Rhyne Howard’s explosive 33-point performance and Dearica Hamby’s dominant double-double (17 points and 13 rebounds) propelled Vinyl BC to a 79-73 victory.

Ad

Their rematch on Feb. 18 played out differently. Rose BC fought back despite missing Copper, with Gray and Reese leading the charge. The duo combined for 42 points, securing a hard-fought 61-55 win to even the season series.

The final regular-season meeting was a lackluster, one-sided affair. The #2 Rose BC controlled the game from start to finish, dominating the contest with a 74-46 victory. Gray’s 33-point outburst fueled the blowout, helping Rose BC’s clinch the season series 2-1.

Ad

With Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper sidelined due to injuries, Rose BC will face a tough test in the upcoming Championship game. Meanwhile, Vinyl BC’s Arike Ogunbowale’s availability status remains uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback