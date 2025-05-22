  • home icon
"Running around like blind old woman": WNBA fans troll Paige Bueckers after $250,000 Lynx star exploits Wings rookie's weakness

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 22, 2025 06:54 GMT
Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
"Running around like blind old woman": WNBA fans troll Paige Bueckers after $250,000 Lynx star exploits Wings rookie's weakness. (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers took the floor on Wednesday as the Dallas Wings endured a narrow 85-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. While the rookie notched a double-double, her overall performance didn’t quite match the numbers. The No. 1 overall pick struggled with shooting efficiency and was repeatedly targeted on the defensive end by Lynx players.

Minnesota forward Bridget Carleton, currently on a two-year, $250,000 contract, made it a point to expose Bueckers’ defensive vulnerabilities. In a now-viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Carleton is seen confidently sinking a 3-pointer over Bueckers and exploiting the rookie's lack of lateral quickness during matchups.

WNBA fans wasted no time reacting, taking to social media with unfiltered commentary as the clip of Bueckers’ defensive lapses gained traction online.

"she looked at paige and saw food," a fan commented.
"Damn Paige looks lost," commented another fan.
"Amazing defense....I thought she was a good defensive player - at least that is what I was told. I already knew," a fan said sarcastically.
"Better "all around player!" Not a better scorer or passer or rebounder, but when it comes to "all around"...she's 'better!'" said another fan.
"Lmao she running around like a blind woman, a blind old woman lmao," a fan wrote.
"Paige is just slow. Even when she has the ball she is slow," wrote another fan.

Paige Bueckers came close to recording her first WNBA win

The Dallas Wings remain winless through their first three games of the season, with rookie Paige Bueckers still in search of her first WNBA victory. The Dallas-based squad came close to breaking through, but costly lapses in execution during crucial moments ultimately led to another narrow defeat.

On a personal note, Bueckers reached a milestone by recording the first double-double of her WNBA career. The former UConn star tallied 12 points, 10 assists, one rebound and three steals in 37:16 minutes. However, her shooting woes continued as she went 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Edited by Atishay Jain
