"Running for Sneaker of the Year" - WNBA Fans Abuzz as Angel Reese Flexes Sold-Out Status of Every Colorway from Her Signature Shoe Lineup

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese celebrated the sold-out status of the latest colorway of her signature Reebok sneakers.Reebok released the Angel Reese 1 &quot;Charm City&quot; colorway on Friday morning, and it was sold out in all sizes on the company's website by Saturday afternoon. On Sept. 18, the initial three colorways (Mebounds, Diamond Dust and Receipts Ready) were sold out within hours of the launch.&quot;SOLD OUT ALL 4 SHOES!!! #thankyaaaaaaa @Reebok,&quot; Reese wrote on Saturday.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKSOLD OUT ALL 4 SHOES!!! #thankyaaaaaaa @ReebokFans reacted to the latest feat of the second-year star.&quot;It's safe to say (you're) in the running for sneaker of the year! @Complex!&quot; one fan tweeted.sidney berry sr @sevenfigzLINK@Reese10Angel @Reebok It’s safe to say your in the running for sneaker of the year ! @Complex !MVP Angel Reese @michael46840655LINK@Reese10Angel @Reebok ain’t nobody doing it like AngelSeveral others are already looking forward to the other releases.Kee @lifewithkeeroseLINK@Reese10Angel @Reebok 5 &amp; 6 next 😝😝😝NC'sVeryOwn @RighteousKngFuLINK@Reese10Angel @Reebok Can't wait to see the football cleat versions they gone be 🔥 tooRuben Noble @FondofQueensLINK@Reese10Angel @Reebok 🥹 gonna have to wait for the next drop. The desert storm joints, right?Similar to the debut colorways, &quot;Charm City&quot; was priced at $120 for adult sizes. While the latest colorway is already sold out on Reebok.com, select sizes are still available on Dick's Sporting Goods' website.While the Sky have struggled in two straight seasons, Reese has built success with her off-court endeavors. She also has a massive following on social media, making the releases of her signature shoes much-anticipated.Looking at the Reebok Angel Reese 1's latest colorwayReebok dropped the fourth colorway of Angel Reese's signature sneaker line. The &quot;Charm City&quot; colorway is meant to pay homage to the two-time WNBA All-Star's hometown. Along with her mother and her family, Reese has credited Baltimore for shaping her game.&quot;This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one,&quot; Reese said in a press release. &quot;This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sneakers feature a Solar Purple outside contrasted by details in black. The Reebok logo, Reese's name and the outsole are in white, while Reese's signature logo on the tongues is in Solar Purple. It also features Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology underfoot and a molded TPU upper.Two more colorways, &quot;King Tiago&quot; and &quot;Giving Grace,&quot; are expected to be launched in November. The upcoming editions of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 will be similarly priced at $120 and will be available online and at select retailers.