  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Running for Sneaker of the Year" - WNBA Fans Abuzz as Angel Reese Flexes Sold-Out Status of Every Colorway from Her Signature Shoe Lineup

"Running for Sneaker of the Year" - WNBA Fans Abuzz as Angel Reese Flexes Sold-Out Status of Every Colorway from Her Signature Shoe Lineup

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:13 GMT
Victoria
"Running for Sneaker of the Year" - WNBA Fans Abuzz as Angel Reese Flexes Sold Out Status of Every Colorway from Her Signature Shoe Lineup (Image source: Getty)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese celebrated the sold-out status of the latest colorway of her signature Reebok sneakers.

Ad

Reebok released the Angel Reese 1 "Charm City" colorway on Friday morning, and it was sold out in all sizes on the company's website by Saturday afternoon. On Sept. 18, the initial three colorways (Mebounds, Diamond Dust and Receipts Ready) were sold out within hours of the launch.

"SOLD OUT ALL 4 SHOES!!! #thankyaaaaaaa @Reebok," Reese wrote on Saturday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the latest feat of the second-year star.

"It's safe to say (you're) in the running for sneaker of the year! @Complex!" one fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Several others are already looking forward to the other releases.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Similar to the debut colorways, "Charm City" was priced at $120 for adult sizes. While the latest colorway is already sold out on Reebok.com, select sizes are still available on Dick's Sporting Goods' website.

While the Sky have struggled in two straight seasons, Reese has built success with her off-court endeavors. She also has a massive following on social media, making the releases of her signature shoes much-anticipated.

Looking at the Reebok Angel Reese 1's latest colorway

Reebok dropped the fourth colorway of Angel Reese's signature sneaker line. The "Charm City" colorway is meant to pay homage to the two-time WNBA All-Star's hometown. Along with her mother and her family, Reese has credited Baltimore for shaping her game.

Ad
"This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one," Reese said in a press release. "This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today."
Ad

The sneakers feature a Solar Purple outside contrasted by details in black. The Reebok logo, Reese's name and the outsole are in white, while Reese's signature logo on the tongues is in Solar Purple. It also features Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology underfoot and a molded TPU upper.

Two more colorways, "King Tiago" and "Giving Grace," are expected to be launched in November. The upcoming editions of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 will be similarly priced at $120 and will be available online and at select retailers.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications