Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Westbrook returns to Lakers home court for Sparks massive upset over Aces 

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook's wife, Nine Westbrook, returned to the Crypto.com Arena after a long time. Nine was at the arena to attend the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks pulled off a close win (96-92) over the Aces that had all the fans present in the arena at the edge of their seats. Nina posted a video on her Instagram story showing the scenes from the arena. In the video, her friend can be seen dancing on the courtside during an interval.

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, shows her friend dancing. (Credits: @ninawestbrook/Instagram)

Russell Westbrook's wife then turns the camera toward her other friend, who is sitting beside her. The basketball wife also posted pictures from her outing on her official Instagram account. She took a selfie with her two friends, who had accompanied her to the WNBA game.

Russell Westbrook was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers in August 2021. However, Westbrook struggled to make an impact in the Lakers squad and was traded to the Utah Jazz, who then traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell and Nina were college sweethearts and after dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in 2015.

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, is a former basketball star

Few people know that Nina has been deeply connected to the sport of basketball even before she married Russell Westbrook. Known as Nina Earl before her marriage, she was a rising talent on the UCLA women's basketball team.

Earl played two seasons for the UCLA Bruins. However, she had other plans for her future; instead of pursuing a career as a professional basketball player, she chose to follow her passion for education.

After graduating, she pursued a master's degree in education from the same University. Since then, she has been working as an educator, helping students accomplish their dreams and promoting academic excellence.