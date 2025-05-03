Ryan Ruocco lauds Caitlin Clark's Fever for not being "ashamed and shy" of their popularity over "Now You Know" ad campaign

Ahead of the new WNBA season, Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever launched an advertisement with the slogan "Now You Know", which the team said will serve as their 2025 campaign mantra. The franchise also released "Every Game Is A Home Game" t-shirts alongside the commercial.

Ad

During an interview on the "Front Office Sports Today" show on Thursday, ESPN play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco lauded the Fever for embracing their rising popularity. When asked about his thoughts on the campaign, he told hosts Baker Machado and Renee Washington:

"I mean, I actually, I love the Fever leaning all the way into their popularity and not being ashamed of it or shy about it. This is the reality of the situation. And as someone who is boots on the ground, so to speak, at these arenas and witnessing what Caitlin [Clark] brings and what we've seen at Fever games from over the last year, and what we're expecting this year, I mean this is the reality."

Ad

Trending

"Her fanbase travels, and then her fanbase expands to whatever team she is a part of and the players on that team as well. And I think it's awesome."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever reportedly filmed their ad at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. The latest move by the franchise follows a record-breaking 2024 season where the "Caitlin Clark effect" increased WNBA viewership numbers and game attendance records by droves.

Indiana Fever to be featured in 41 National TV games for the 2025 season

The Indiana Fever will head into the 2025 season as the new darling of women's professional basketball. A record 41 of the Fever's 44 regular-season games will be nationally televized by the league, making it the most ever for a single team in WNBA history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Caitlin Clark on the roster, the team massively helped the WNBA attract a record of more than 54 million viewers last season. The league also recorded its highest total attendance in 22 years (2,353,735), with the Fever-Mystics game on Sept. 19 setting the highest single-game attendance of 20,711.

Nonetheless, as she enters year 2 of her professional career, Caitlin Clark and her teammates will hope to build on their momentum from 2024. The Fever will face off against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky in their season opener on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More