  • "Sab next to the devil" - WNBA fans go wild over Sabrina Ionescu-Kim Kardashian linkup for SKIMS' star-studded event

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:10 GMT
NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Sabrina Ionescu-Kim Kardashian linkup for Nike SKIMS event [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Sabrina Ionescu linking up with a reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, at the SKIMS star-studded event. According to Kardashian's social media page, the stars gathered for the launch event of Nike SKIMS.

In the last few years, Ionescu has become one of the big faces in Nike. Her Nike Sabrinas have become one of the most successful sneaker lines. However, the meeting between the WNBA star and Kardashian received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Reacting to the viral picture, a fan called Kardashian a "devil."

"Sab next to the devil lmaooo."
One of the fans warned Sabrina Ionescu to stay away from Kardashian.

"I need Sabrina to keep space from Kim. Everything that woman touches turns to shit."
"Sab imma need you to be arm distance 😭."
One of the fans was surprised by Ionescu and The Kardashians star.

"That is not a pairing I expected to ever see."
"Probably pairing up to do a SKIMS commercial."
"Holy snikeys. They both are gorgeous."
A fan hilariously called Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Ionescu's backcourt partner.

"Someone said that’s Sab's new backcourt partner 😭."
Sabrina Ionsecu also reposted the picture from Kim Kardashian's IG post on her IG Story.

[Credit: IG/@sabrina_i]
Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb raises eyebrows after Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud pairing

Sabrina Ionescu, one of the best 3-point shooters in the WNBA, shot only 29.9% from the 3-point line in the 2025 season. After the disappointing season, Nets Daily reporter Lucas Kaplan posed a tough question to Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb about the connection between pairing Ionescu and Natasha Cloud and Cloud's impact on Ionescu's usage.

"We're always evaluating what is the best backcourt partner for her, and how are we planning to use her going forward?" Kolb said. "In terms of the Tash pairing, I don't know that we really solved the off-ball production opportunities with Tash in ways that were conducive to creating success for Sabrina. I don't know that we got her a lot of clean looks this year from three."
In the 2025 season, Ionescu's 3-point attempts had fallen heavily, hitting a low in the last three seasons. Even her overall field goal attempts were low compared to the 2024 season. Moreover, the Liberty star had the highest usage rating since her rookie season.

However, when the season started, with Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, the Liberty played like the title favorites. They went undefeated in the first nine games of the season. However, their big losses in July and August heavily impacted their record, forcing them to end the season as the 5th seed.

