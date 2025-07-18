Sabrina Ionescu calls Caitlin Clark’s setback a “blessing in disguise” as she reflects on her own painful journey

  • home icon
By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 18, 2025
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu offered Caitlin Clark assurance over her major injury setback on Friday. The Fever guard is set to miss the All-Star weekend with a groin injury, and received words of comfort from Ionescu.

During the All-Star presser, Ionescu opened up about how she contacted Clark about her injury, and also reflected on her painful journey.

"Yeah, I mean obviously we're good friends," Ionescu said on Friday. "Like, I've been able to talk to her a lot, kind of through this process. My first year I didn't play due to injury. And then second year, I had like three or four soft tissue injuries that I was dealing with."
Ionescu added the setbacks are a "blessing in disguise."

"You look back, it's a blessing in disguise because you're able to just learn, grow and understand all parts of your journey," Ionescu said. "Just gotta continue to figure out what you need in a pro career."

The four-time WNBA All-Star, who was chosen by Clark to be on her team, shared her disappointment about not having her on the court. She emphasized how important her presence is, both for the team and the game as a whole.

"Obviously, it's really unfortunate we don't have her, but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing," Ionescu said. "I think you're able to see that with the excitement in Indy."
Although on the same team during the All-Star game, the duo was also slated to face each other in the 3-point contest. However, Clark won't be able to participate and will be replaced by her teammate, Lexie Hull, in the event.

Sabrina Ionescu’s faith in Caitlin Clark was clear long before her WNBA debut

Selected at No. 1 in 2024, Caitlin Clark has lived up to lofty expectations. Sabrina Ionescu, a No. 1 pick herself, believed this would be the case long before her WNBA debut.

In an interview in 2024, Ionescu opened up on her expectations for Clark in her rookie season.

"I mean she's just starting her career and obviously how she's been able to push the game forward is amazing," Ionescu said in April 2024, via podcaster Khristina Williams. "The league's hard. She has a target on her back, but I know she's going to be able to take care of her business."
Clark proved Ionescu right as she had an excellent rookie season and is now arguably the face of the WNBA.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
