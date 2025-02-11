Sabrina Ionescu gives flowers to Caitlin Clark's $233,468 teammate with glowing remarks

Fresh off winning a championship with the New York Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu has emerged as one of the top stars in the WNBA. As she continues the prime of her career, the All-Star guard shined a light on a player she thinks deserves more attention.

During an interview for Yahoo Sports Monday, Ionescu was asked a series of questions in rapid succession for social media. Among the things she was asked was which lesser-known player she feels needs more recognition. Ionescu quickly responded by saying Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever.

"I'm a big Aliyah Boston fan," Ionescu said.

Boston, like Sabrina Ionescu, is a former No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. The Fever took her first overall in 2023, and she quickly showcased her potential as a prospect. Boston is one of Indiana's key members of their young core alongside Caitlin Clark.

The 6-foot-5 forward took home Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and is already a two-time All-Star. Boston appeared in all 40 games for the Fever last season and posted averages of 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Receiving praise from a player like Ionescu is a testament to the work Boston has put in since joining the WNBA. With an All-Star running mate in Clark, the two are poised to lead Indiana to a position of contention for the foreseeable future.

Boston is getting ready to enter the third year of her $233,468 deal and will earn $83,371 in 2025.

Sabrina Ionescu makes appearance in multiple Super Bowl commercials

As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, stars like Sabrina Ionescu have been able to slowly work their way into the mainstream. This was on full display on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

Outside of the game, one of the biggest spectacles of the big game is the commercials. With the vast majority of Americans tuned in, companies put together their best work regarding their ads.

Sabrina Ionescu ended up receiving a lot of screen time during the Super Bowl, appearing in not one but two commercials. The biggest one was from Nike, who had their first ad during the game in nearly 30 years. It featured numerous female athletes, including Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson.

The New York Liberty guard would pop up again in a commercial for Michelob Ultra. It stared actors Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara, who hustle people in games of pickleball in exchange for beer. Among the people they take down in their scheme is a team of Ionescu and NFL legend Randy Moss.

Fresh off a season where she won a WNBA title and gold medal, Ionescu lands a decent amount of screentime during one of the year's biggest sporting events.

