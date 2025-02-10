  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 10, 2025 02:21 GMT
WNBA: JUN 02 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Sabrina Ionescu makes her feelings known about Caitlin Clark as Fever superstar's stock rises: "She has a target on her back" (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu are two of the biggest names in women’s basketball. Clark represents the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, while Ionescu stars for the New York Liberty. Over the past year, the WNBA has experienced tremendous growth, largely fueled by Clark’s arrival after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has played a pivotal role in elevating the league’s global popularity, drawing millions of new fans to the sport.

Ionescu has been a longtime supporter of Clark, admiring her talent since her college days at Iowa. The Liberty star recently spoke about their relationship and didn’t hold back in praising the one-time WNBA All-Star for her remarkable impact on the game.

"I've always supported her through her college career and just wanted to be someone that she can just come to and ask any questions entering the league," Ionescu said in an interview with USA Today Sports.

Sabrina Ionescu openly addressed the challenges Caitlin Clark faces, acknowledging that she has a target on her back due to the competitive nature of the league and the broader goals players are striving to achieve. The Liberty point guard also emphasized Clark’s profound impact as a role model, highlighting her influence as an icon for young girls around the world.

"Obviously, she has a target on her back just like a lot of us do, in terms of understanding what it is we're trying to accomplish in the league," Ionescu said. "She has kind of been helping us push this league forward, bringing so many new fans and eyes to the game. Everywhere she goes, she sells out arenas.
"So it has been really fun to see what she has been able to do, and knowing that there’s so many young girls that are looking up to her and want to accomplish what she has so far."

When it comes to Clark and Ionescu, their offseason paths have taken different directions. The Fever superstar has opted to focus on refining her skills in the gym, preparing for the 2025 WNBA season rather than playing professionally during the break. Meanwhile, Ionescu is actively competing in the 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami.

Sabrina Ionescu snubs Caitlin Clark from WNBA's biggest trade chip

The Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers sent shockwaves through the basketball world. When asked about the WNBA equivalent of such a blockbuster move, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu chose herself over Caitlin Clark as the closest comparison.

"It would have to be me maybe getting traded out of New York," Ionescu said. "It would probably have to be me for someone."

Ionescu secured a WNBA championship with the Liberty last season, adding to her already impressive resume at a young age. Given her talent and impact on the game, it wouldn’t be surprising if WNBA teams go to great lengths to acquire her should she ever become available for trade.

Edited by Atishay Jain
