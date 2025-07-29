  • home icon
  Sabrina Ionescu speaks out after Liberty's postgame meeting following humiliating loss vs Wings: "Nobody feels bad for us down some people"

Sabrina Ionescu speaks out after Liberty's postgame meeting following humiliating loss vs Wings: "Nobody feels bad for us down some people"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:30 GMT
2024 WNBA Finals - Game Five - Source: Getty
Sabrina Ionescu speaks out after Liberty's postgame meeting following humiliating loss vs Wings: "Nobody feels bad for us down some people" (Image Source: Getty)

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was frustrated after her team suffered a disappointing 92-82 loss to the Dallas Wings on Monday. In response to the defeat, their second in a row, Brondello held a postgame locker room meeting with Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the squad to address several pressing concerns.

The team meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes and was described as a full-on discussion. Speaking to reporters afterward, Ionescu was candid about the team’s need to make urgent adjustments, especially in the absence of their leader, Breanna Stewart, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

"Just understanding the urgency we need to play with, understanding nobody feels bad for us down some people," Ionescu said on the postgame team meeting. "We have to come out with a little more purpose. They brought JJ up into PNRs and we had nobody to contest at the rim. Usually we have Stewie."
Breanna Stewart was sidelined with an injury after playing just three minutes in the Liberty’s game against the LA Sparks on Saturday. Her absence has been deeply felt as the team went on to suffer a narrow 101-99 loss to the Sparks, followed by a disappointing blowout defeat to the Dallas Wings.

Looking ahead to their next matchup against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, Sabrina Ionescu stressed the importance of the Liberty focusing on their strengths and playing their brand of basketball, regardless of the opponent. She was also direct in her message, stating there’s no excuse for the lack of effort the team has shown on the court.

Sandy Brondello frustrated by Liberty’s slow starts to games

One of the key reasons coach Sandy Brondello called a locker room meeting with Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the team was the Liberty’s recent trend of slow starts. On Monday, New York was overwhelmed by the Dallas Wings in the first half, trailing 63-36 at the break.

Despite back-to-back losses, the Liberty still sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-8 record, which remains the second-best in the league. Brondello will be eager to see a significantly stronger performance from her players in the upcoming games.

Edited by Atishay Jain
