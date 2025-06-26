  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 26, 2025 02:54 GMT
WNBA: JUN 25 New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Sabrina Ionescu stats tonight: How did Liberty superstar fare in her homecoming game against Valkyries? (June 25, 2025 WNBA Season). (Image Source: Getty)

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty squared off against the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Making her return from a neck injury, Ionescu suited up for a special homecoming game in her native Bay Area. She was born in Walnut Creek, located in the East Bay region of San Francisco.

However, the star point guard had a slow start to the night. Appearing a bit rusty and out of rhythm, Ionescu played the entire first quarter but managed just one point, which came from the free-throw line. She missed all three of her field goal attempts but contributed by dishing out three assists to set up her teammates.

After logging 10 minutes in the first quarter, Sabrina Ionescu began the second on the bench and returned to the floor only in the final four minutes of the period. Unfortunately, her shooting struggles continued as she missed both of her attempts in the second quarter, with none of her shots finding the mark.

At halftime, Ionescu had one point on 0-for-5 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. She recorded three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 14 minutes.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

