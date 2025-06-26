Sabrina Ionescu stats tonight: How did Liberty superstar fare in her homecoming game against Valkyries? (June 25, 2025 WNBA Season)

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty squared off against the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Making her return from a neck injury, Ionescu suited up for a special homecoming game in her native Bay Area. She was born in Walnut Creek, located in the East Bay region of San Francisco.
However, the star point guard had a slow start to the night. Appearing a bit rusty and out of rhythm, Ionescu played the entire first quarter but managed just one point, which came from the free-throw line. She missed all three of her field goal attempts but contributed by dishing out three assists to set up her teammates.
After logging 10 minutes in the first quarter, Sabrina Ionescu began the second on the bench and returned to the floor only in the final four minutes of the period. Unfortunately, her shooting struggles continued as she missed both of her attempts in the second quarter, with none of her shots finding the mark.
At halftime, Ionescu had one point on 0-for-5 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. She recorded three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 14 minutes.