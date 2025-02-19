  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight: How did the Phantom BC star perform against Laces BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight: How did the Phantom BC star perform against Laces BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 19, 2025 02:32 GMT
Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight. (Photo: GETTY)
Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight. (Photo: GETTY)

Sabrina Ionescu and Phantom BC took on Laces BC in the second game of Tuesday's Unrivaled action. The Phantom were looking to snap a two-game losing skid and get revenge on the Laces following their first matchup in Week 1 of the season.

Ad

Ionescu had a poor showing in their first matchup, which the Phantom lost 83-48. It was an embarrassing defeat for the star-studded roster that also featured Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner.

The New York Liberty star had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in that game. She shot 6-for-17 from the field, taking 13 shots from beyond the arc. But how did Ionescu perform in tonight's rematch?

Here are Sabrina Ionescu's stats after the first half:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFFG3PTFT
Sabrian Ionescu109110314-122-80-0
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी