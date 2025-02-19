Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight: How did the Phantom BC star perform against Laces BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

Sabrina Ionescu and Phantom BC took on Laces BC in the second game of Tuesday's Unrivaled action. The Phantom were looking to snap a two-game losing skid and get revenge on the Laces following their first matchup in Week 1 of the season.

Ionescu had a poor showing in their first matchup, which the Phantom lost 83-48. It was an embarrassing defeat for the star-studded roster that also featured Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner.

The New York Liberty star had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in that game. She shot 6-for-17 from the field, taking 13 shots from beyond the arc. But how did Ionescu perform in tonight's rematch?

Here are Sabrina Ionescu's stats after the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Sabrian Ionescu 10 9 1 1 0 3 1 4-12 2-8 0-0

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

