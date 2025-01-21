Sabrina Ionescu Stats Tonight: How did Phantom BC superstar fare against Vinyl BC in Unrivaled? (Jan. 20)

Phantom Basketball Club crossed swords against Vinyl Basketball Club in an Unrivaled game at the MediaPro Center in Miami on Monday. The matchup featured several women’s basketball superstars, including reigning WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu, who spearheaded Phantom’s efforts.

Ionescu started as part of Phantom’s three-player lineup alongside Satou Sabally and Natasha Cloud. The New York Liberty star got off to a strong start, doing her best to keep her team within striking distance as Vinyl BC pulled ahead in the first half.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The dynamic point guard finished the half with 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field, including 1 of- from beyond the arc. She also added four rebounds and three assists in just eight minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu continued to rally her team in the second half, but her efforts were in vain as Vinyl BC proved unstoppable on the night. The Liberty star added five points in the final half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Aliyah Boston and her squad from securing a dominant 84-71 victory.

Expand Tweet

Ionescu finished the game with an impressive stat line of 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and four turnovers in 16 minutes of play. She shot efficiently, going 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Fans react to Sabrina Ionescu's performance

Fans praised Sabrina Ionescu's standout performance against Vinyl BC, despite it not resulting in a victory for Phantom BC.

"Between points, assists, and possessions created via rebound, Sabrina Ionescu played a role in 33 of the 71 Phantom points tonight #Unrivaled," a fan wrote.

"Sabrina ionescu split that pick and roll like Derrick rose omg," a fan commented.

"Sab getting doubled in a 3v3 I’m in tears," said another user.

Sabrina will return to action on Friday as Phantom BC takes on the Breanna Stewart-led Mist BC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback