"Sabrina is married and this guy is trying to cop a feel": Fans react as Sabrina Ionescu displays her fierce competitive spirt in Manila

Nike announced in mid-February that Sabrina Ionescu would have her first Asian Tour. The brand revealed Manila in the Philippines, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong in China were her stops. After her stint with the Phantom BC ended on Monday, Ionescu promptly started her highly anticipated three-league tour.

As part of the schedule in Manila, Ionescu headlined a pro-am exhibition game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The game got a little tense midway through the contest. She did not like the physical play from one of her defenders and tossed the ball at him after a foul.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:

“Sabrina is married and this guy is trying to cop a feel!!! Horrible sportsmanship”

One fan said:

“Not going to help beat that allegations that a random dude in a rec center can guard one of the best women's basketball players in the world.”

Another fan added:

“I like Sabrina but she was tripping lol”

@kriskepler continued:

“offensive foul... then she should have received a tech for tosses the ball at the guy. clown ass shit”

@UDincyFan commented:

“Being treated like Caitlyn Clark in the All-Star game”

@rangeanywhere pointed out:

"Cause she couldn’t get by the defender? Fouls him and then in frustration throws the ball at him?"

Another clip showed the defender putting a near full-court press on Sabrina Ionescu. The WNBA All-Star threw a long look at the player after he was called for a foul. A possession later, the two went head-to-head again and clashed under the rim. Ionescu showed her displeasure by tossing the ball at the player.

That said, fans were a little divided between the player being unnecessarily physical with the WNBA star, while others suggested that she was the one in the wrong.

Sabrina Ionescu loses a 3-point shootout during her Manila visit

Sabrina Ionescu holds the WNBA record for the most 3-pointers in a single season with 128. The New York Liberty shooting guard also famously gave Steph Curry a run for his money in the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point shootout. In the iconic event, the Golden State Warriors icon edged Ionescu 29-26.

Unsurprisingly, a 3-point shootout was scheduled during Ionescu’s visit to Manila. The American went up against local cagers Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, Luisa San Juan and Marcio Lassiter.

Castillo outgunned everyone in the event, including the highly-touted WNBA star. The New Zealand Bluefire guard hit 19 points to beat Ionescu who had 16.

Sabrina Ionescu’s tour continued with visits to local schools and a basketball court opening. She also spoke to reporters and fans who fondly remember her 2018 visit to the country.

