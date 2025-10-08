Saniya Rivers shows true colors with immediate 7-word response to WNBA major snub

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers reacted to being snubbed from the WNBA All-Defensive teams, which were announced on Wednesday.Following the league's announcement of the awardees, the Sun posted a screenshot of Rivers with Marina Mabrey. Rivers then re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:&quot;No all defensive team either? Type shii🤝🤣..&quot;Saniya Rivers' Instagram story on Wednesday (Credits: IG/@niyaa.rivers44)Connecticut selected Rivers as the No. 8 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. When the All-Rookie Team was announced on Sept. 29, many fans reacted that Rivers should have received a spot.This season, the 6-foot-1 rookie played 42 games (25 starts), putting up 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 40.7% shooting. The Sun finished with an 11-33 record, the second-worst record in the league.Voting for the WNBA All-Defensive teams is conducted by the league's coaches, who are not allowed to select players from their teams. Since 2023, the WNBA has adopted a &quot;positionless format,&quot; meaning coaches could select players without regard to their positions.Players receive two points for a first-team vote and one point for a second-team vote. The top five highest vote-getters will comprise the first team, while the next five will make the second team.Who are the members of the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive teams?Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier headlined the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team. Wilson added another accolade after winning league MVP and being named co-Defensive Player of the Year this season.Collier's teammate and the co-DPOY winner, Alanna Smith, also made the cut. Rounding up the first team are Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams.Members of the second team are Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton, Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard, Storm's Ezi Magbegor and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart.The league was initially scheduled to release the All-Defensive teams on Oct. 1, but the announcement was rescheduled. The All-WNBA teams, which were supposed to be revealed on Tuesday, will be announced on Friday.