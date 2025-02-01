Satou Sabally drops 2-word reaction after blockbuster move to Phoenix Mercury

After weeks of speculation surrounding her future, Satou Sabally has finally found herself a new home in the WNBA. According to a report by Associated Press, Sabally will be headed to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade.

Shortly after the trade was announced, the five-year veteran went on Instagram to let the world know how she was feeling:

Satou Sabally celebrates her "new beginnings" with the Phoenix Mercury. Image source: IG.com/satou_sabally

"New beginnings," wrote Sabally in the caption for her IG story.

The deal involving Sabally will send Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan to Dallas from Phoenix. Dallas will also be receiving NaLyssa Smith and the no. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Indiana Fever.

Aside from Sabally, Dallas will be sending Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun to the Mercury. In addition, Indiana will acquire Sophie Cunningham from Phoenix, as well as Phoenix's second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

During a Jan. 9 media appearance for the new 3x3 league Unrivaled, Sabally told reporters that she would be leaving the Wings, who drafted her second overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 made it clear that there were no hard feelings on her end:

"I’ve already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they’ve made this a home for me for the past years," said Sabally during the media availability. "I’m working with them together and finding a next home for me."

Sabally averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists throughout her five-year stint in Dallas. During this stint, the Wings took three trips to the postseason, though the team could not make it past the semis.

Satou Sabally signs with adidas

Sabally's move to Phoenix comes just over a week after she jumped ship in terms of her shoe game.

On Jan. 23, adidas announced on social media that it would be welcoming Sabally onboard:

"New chapter. Same energy. Welcome home, @satou_sabally," read the caption of adidas' announcement on Instagram.

Sabally, who was previously with the Jordan brand, expressed her delight at becoming an adidas athlete:

"Joining the adidas Basketball family is a dream come true," said Sabally in a news release on adidas' website. "I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my adidas family."

In more ways than one, 2025 has ushered in a new chapter in the professional career of Satou Sabally.

