Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of the most fashionable icons in women’s basketball, and she has often turned the Unrivaled tunnel into her runway. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself styled by renowned stylist Manny Jay, drawing praise from Satou Sabally.

Ad

She blended multiple luxury brands, wearing a striped Bode suit that matched her pants, paired with a Brandon Blackwood bag and Valentina Rangoni shoes.

She captioned the post:

“My s**t is butter…for the bread, they wanna toast me🤌🏽.”

Ad

Trending

Clearly impressed by Diggins-Smith’s fit, Satou Sabally commented:

“OK SLAY.”

Satou Sabally drops 2-word reaction to Skylar Diggins-Smith's classy style statement

While Diggins-Smith has gone viral multiple times for her pregame outfits in Unrivaled, she also delivered on the court. She finished the season with 67 assists, second only to Chelsea Gray’s 76, and played a key role in leading the Lunar Owls to a dominant 13-1 record in the elimination round.

Ad

Averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, she was named to the Second-Team All-Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league announced Thursday.

The Unrivaled postseason tips off soon, with Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Lunar Owls set to face No. 4-seeded Vinyl in the second semifinal on March 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Satou Sabally discusses bringing her talents and fashion to Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally was at the center of one of the WNBA’s biggest trades this offseason, heading to the Phoenix Mercury from the Dallas Wings in a four-team deal. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, a career-high 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 15 games last season.

Ad

Speaking with Vogue, Sabally shared her excitement about joining the Mercury, calling it a “legendary organization.”

“This is truly a legendary organization and I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the many iconic players that have put on the Mercury uniform,” she told Vogue.

“I'm excited to play in front of Phoenix’s fans and do everything I can to contribute to this winning culture. I’m joining a team where I feel like I can get better and still develop my game. I’m looking for happiness — and performance.”

Ad

Beyond basketball, Sabally is also eager to bring her fashion sense to Phoenix.

“I do care about fashion,” she said. “I love a good moment. Sometimes, I like to be playing around a little bit and look a little girly. Other times I’m representing a little bit more masc. I play with it!”

In 2023, GQ Sports named Satou Sabally the WNBA’s most stylish player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback