Satou Sabally turns heads with long braid hairstyle as she gives sneak peek into swimwear

Satou Sabally is making a name for herself on and off the court as a WNBA star. Sporting a bikini, the Dallas Wings forward showcased her summer style in a social media post.

But the swimsuit was not the only thing about her look, as her trademark long hair rounded off the look. Carrying a tiny purse, she also wore a pink mini-skirt as she showed on her Instagram Story.

Satou Sabally on her IG Story

It's also not the first time Sabally has made a statement with her hair. At 6'4", the star athlete loves to try different styles, and this long braid is just another one of her styles.

Beyond her style, Satou Sabally spoke about Caitlin Clark's situation in the WNBA

During an episode of "Podcast P," which featured Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally with nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, the conversation turned to Caitlin Clark. The two-time All-Star gave her perspective on the narrative of Clark.

"When I'm watching ESPN and the only highlight you can see is how hard (Caitlin Clark) gets screened, I think it takes away from the actual point of basketball," Sabally said.

"I think that's a problem about our narrative right now that we're not using the wave of women's basketball and women's empowerment that Caitlin brings and really, really amplify it in an open eye to support all the women, but to kinda keep that lens still small on the things that matter, but it's not the only thing.

"If the public eye would have been on (Breanna Stewart) winning four championships (at UConn). No shade, but (Caitlin Clark) didn't win (an NCAA title)."

This isn't to suggest that Sabally isn't excited about Clark's arrival. But Sabally, it seems, is urging somewhere in between celebrating the new wave of talent and saluting veteran players.

It is also a league that takes its veterans seriously and relies on the likes of Sue Bird and Brianna Stewart to set the tone for an up-and-coming generation.