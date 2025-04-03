"Saw my death bed": Fever's Sophie Cunningham shows off her physical prowess with brutal workout routine ahead of WNBA season

Sophie Cunningham has been working hard ahead of the opening of the WNBA training camp. The Indiana Fever does not start to train together until late in April but the shooting guard has already started putting in the work.

Ad

On Wednesday, she posted a few clips of her regimen. She wrote on IG story after spending time on an assault bike:

“Sorry for cussing but I saw my death bed during and after this”

Sophie Cunningham posts her offseason work on Wednesday. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

Prescription Fitness describes an assault bike as:

Ad

Trending

“A low-impact, high-output cardio machine that combines the arm action you get on an elliptical and the workout you get on a stationary bike. The faster you go, the higher the resistance.”

A visibly winded Cunningham cussed out after a stretch on the equipment. As one of the fittest and hardest-working players in the WNBA, it was no surprise that cardio is a top priority. Cunningham said in her introductory press conference that hard work is her “bread and butter.”

Ad

Sophie Cunningham also gave her legs a tough workout with a kettlebell exercise. The former Phoenix Mercury star wrote on IG:

“Had my legs feeling like noodies today”

Cunningham giving her leg a blast with a kettlebell workout. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

Sophie Cunningham called “Forrest Gump” for her playing style

Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox told reporters in early February why she traded for Sophie Cunningham. According to Cox, who is also the chief operating officer, Cunningham is “perfect for the style we want to play.”

Ad

The Fever could be looking to push the pace more with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell running the team. Cunningham has expressed her excitement because it fits her style of play.

Cunningham added in her latest chat with reporters:

"I like to run, I get the name Forrest Gump sometimes and I’m like, ‘Hey, if you guys wanna call me that, that’s fine. I’ll beat you down the court every time.’”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The offseason work on her cardio and legs will likely have long-term benefits for Cunningham, especially when Clark and Mitchell push the ball to create easy opportunities for the team in transition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback