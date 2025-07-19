"Saw an opportunity to trash Caitlin Clark’s new fans": Fever fandom irked by Elle Duncan’s subtle dig during Tamika Catchings tribute

Indiana Fever fans were annoyed at ESPN anchor Elle Duncan after her subtle dig at Caitlin Clark’s new fans. Her comments came during a tribute to Fever legend Tamika Catchings, who received a huge mural in downtown Indiana on Thursday.

Duncan's nuanced jab at new Indiana fans was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user on Saturday.

"Elle introducing Tamika- "The new fans may think one thing, but let's be real, this is the house Tamika Catchings built." She just cant help herself...all while Tamika gets a ton of love and respect. Just give her well earned respect without the dig, damn!" the fan wrote.

This post garnered considerable attention from Fever fans, who were irked by the statement.

"I couldn’t help but just ‘oh brother’ after that s**t. Yes, Tamika is a legend, but Elle saw an opportunity to trash on Caitlin’s ‘new fans’. 😂," a fan wrote.

"This preoccupation with the “new fans” is so lame. Everyone actually involved with the Fever organization gives Tamika all the love and respect in the world, I’m sure that’s what actually matters to her," another added.

"Wtf is wrong with her? So sick of the dumb comments from her and others at ESPN. No one has ever diminished Tamika and never would," expressed a third.

"Elle is an absolute 🤡 These people are pathological," remarked a fourth.

Although many fans were irate by the anchor's comments, one fan in particular showed her support for Duncan.

"No, she is right. Tamika brought a chip and continues to build our community in Indianapolis. What she said is not wrong," the user wrote.

Tamika Catchings is a legend in Indiana and spent her entire career with the Fever, winning the WNBA championship in 2012.

Tamika Catchings praises Caitlin Clark and her teammates, highlighting their growing potential

The Indiana Fever is one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA this season, with a roster filled with young talent. Their leading star continues to be Caitlin Clark, but they also boast the likes of Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who were all All-Stars this year.

During an interview with 'Andspace,' Tamika Catchings praised the trio while highlighting their potential.

"They (Clark and Boston) have not even begun to reach how good they can be together,” Catchings said. (2:51 onwards) “But let’s not forget about Kelsey Mitchell. You need a three-headed monster."

With the Fever boasting a young core, Indiana can finally start dreaming of their first WNBA title since Catchings' departure.

