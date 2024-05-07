"Say happy birthday to motherf**king Angel Reese": Cardi B hypes Chicago Sky star on 22nd at MET Gala

Angel Reese celebrated her first birthday as a WNBA player in style, as it coincided with the MET Gala. She was greeted by Cardi B at the event, which had the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Reese, marking her 22nd birthday, had a special moment with her idol Cardi B, who shared the encounter on her Instagram story.

“Let’s say happy birthday to motherf**king Angel Reese, b***h. It’s her f**king birthday. She’s representing America good, girl,” Cardi B said.

The Chicago Sky rookie turned heads during the event with her outfit.

As per the Marie Claire website, Reese’s turquoise sequin gown was made by British brand 16Arlington, and she was styled by Vogue editor and stylist Naomi Elizée.

She paired this with custom Stuart Weitzman pointed-toe heels in a matching ice-blue shade, delicate stud earrings and several sparkly rings.

The WNBA page on X (formerly Twitter) complimented Reese's outfit and beauty, despite her having a preseason game scheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Cardi B stole the show on the 2024 red carpet with a massive black tulle train that dominated most of the red carpet as she made her entrance.

Angel Reese has expressed her admiration for Cardi B on multiple occasions. The "Bodak Yellow" singer is one of the artists she listens to for motivation before games, along with Latto and Megan Thee Stallion.

Angel Reese once appeared in a Cardi B music video

While at Louisiana State University (LSU), Angel Reese was featured in a music video for the song "Put It on Da Floor Again" by Cardi B and Latto.

Cardi B made a reference to the LSU Tigers in the song, saying:

"I've been ballin' so damn hard, could've went to LSU."

LSU has produced a prestigious group of players who have excelled in men's and women's professional basketball.

LSU has had three former players achieve success in the WNBA: Sylvia Fowles with the Minnesota Lynx, Theresa Plaisance with the Washington Mystics and Khayla Pointer with the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese is poised to join these players in the professional ranks after being selected by the Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

LSU boasts nine current NBA players, including notable names like Ben Simmons, who also attended the Met Gala, Tari Eason, Skylar Mays, as well as the most recent NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.

The university has also produced basketball legends such as Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich.