"SC runs the SEC" - Fever star Aliyah Boston hyped after South Carolina clinches third straight SEC title

Indiana Fever star and South Carolina alum Aliyah Boston was hyped on Sunday after the Gamecocks clinched another SEC Championship. South Carolina dominated the Texas Longhorns from start to finish to lift their ninth SEC tournament title.

Ad

Boston posted a graphic featuring the championship-winning roster on her Instagram stories. She also wrote a message to celebrate another SEC title under legendary coach Dawn Staley. The defending NCAA champions appeared primed and ready to win another national championship.

"Say it with me.... SC runs the SEC," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @aliyah.boston on IG)

Aliyah Boston spent four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2019 to 2023. She led them to the NCAA championship in 2022, as well as three SEC tournament titles. She was also a two-time SEC Tournament MVP and a two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Ad

Trending

Due to her legendary career at South Carolina, the Indiana Fever selected her first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game en route to winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

As for the Gamecocks, they have already established themselves as one of the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA championship. They have dominated the SEC over the past decade, winning nine tournament titles since 2015. They have six Final Four appearances and three national championships in that span as well.

Ad

Ad

In their 64-45 win over Texas on Sunday, Chloe Kitts led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Tessa Johnson scored 14 points off the bench, while Sanie Feagin and Joyce Edwards each had 11 points. Madison Booker had 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Longhorns.

Aliyah Boston praised by WNBA legend for taking her advice

Aliyah Boston praised by WNBA legend for taking her advice. (Photo: GETTY)

For the first time in her pro career, Aliyah Boston stayed active in the WNBA season and signed with Unrivaled. Boston was drafted by Vinyl BC, and Lisa Leslie was very happy to see her taking her advice. Leslie revealed that she worked out with the Indiana Fever star, teaching her some moves to add to her arsenal.

Ad

"Come on, Aliyah Boston, with the jump hook!" Leslie said during the Unrivaled broadcast. "I had a chance to work with Aliyah a little bit out on the court. I'm happy to see her being able to apply those things we talked about. Different levels of shots, especially when you're playing against a player who's taller than you, or that can block your shot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Leslie added that she loves to see players like Boston, who are receptive to improving their game and listening to veterans like her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback