"Scamming a franchise out of 80k then crying victim" - Fever fans slam DeWanna Bonner thanking Mercury for signing her at her 'lowest'

DeWanna Bonner was vital in the Phoenix Mercury's series-clinching win in Game 4 against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Bonner was grateful to the Mercury franchise after the game for taking a chance on her. However, Fever fans were not happy with her remarks about being at her lowest in Indiana. In her postgame interview after their 86-81 win over the Lynx, Bonner was happy to contribute to the Mercury's success. She has nothing but gratitude for the franchise for signing her following a rough start to the season with the Fever.&quot;I was at a low point in my career, and then they just picked me up and loved me,&quot; Bonner said. &quot;I'm just happy to be home and be with this group.&quot;DeWanna Bonner initially signed with the Indiana Fever last offseason, but her stint there lasted just nine games and three stars. Bonner would demand a trade before the Fever waived her since there were no interested teams. She would later sign with the Phoenix Mercury and reunite with Alyssa Thomas. Fever fans were upset with Bonner's comment and went off on the WNBA legend online. Here are some of the comments. Mary Poppins @marypoppins0608LINKImagine scamming a franchise out of 80k then crying victimtwizms @twizmsLINKLow point my a**. Pablo Torre needs to do a cap circumvention investigation on Bonner and the mercury.HypotenuseSquared @HypotenuseQuadLINKRemember when CC was talking about how excited she was to help this fool set records and get another championship? Traumatic.Trev @Tlavish9LINKDequitter literally left the team giving her a max but she was at a low point? LMFAOOTrent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKShe’s a disgrace to the sport and will be quickly forgotten once she finally retires.Eleni Baker @DemipeterpanLINKYou know what was low? Abandoning your team. Quitting in your team doesn’t get you a medalFever fans have been upset with DeWanna Bonner since she demanded a trade and left the team. They felt slighted since the fanbase welcomed her with open arms, but she had to take a personal leave while dealing with her departure from the team. Sophie Cunningham even called Bonner out for being unprofessional and not sending a text message to her teammates during the ordeal. DeWanna Bonner calls out fans for cyberbullying herDeWanna Bonner calls out fans for cyberbullying her. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking at the postgame press conference on Sunday, DeWanna Bonner shared that she hasn't overcome what happened to her earlier this season. Bonner also pointed to the cyberbullying she has received from fans online, and how it's still affecting her. &quot;I don’t know if I’ve overcome it yet,&quot; Bonner said, according to Desert Wave Media. &quot;It's been like a whirlwind, but it's been tough. It's been tough. I've been through a lot, especially like the cyberbullying, things like that.&quot;Bonner has gotten the support she needs from the Phoenix Mercury. She has paid back with her performance on the court, even off the bench. The Mercury will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals.