"Scared the sh*t out of me": Sophie Cunningham gives full story behind the viral 40,000,000 view vile sex toy hit moment

Sophie Cunningham, an Indiana Fever shooting guard, remembers being struck by a sex toy during a regular-season game. The WNBA had a serious problem with fans throwing sex toys onto the court for some time. Cunningham was one of the victims when they played against the LA Sparks.

The first known instance of a fan hurling the toy into the court was on July 29. It was a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. The game had to be stopped to check on why it happened.

Following that, there have been other incidents of a similar nature. That includes the one with Cunningham, during the Fever's game against the LA Sparks. In the latest installment of her podcast, "Show Me Something," she recollected the incident in which the toy struck her.

“I felt something hit my foot and I thought it was someone kicked me and I looked down and it was a dildo and it scared me, I jumped up,” Cunningham said. “And everyone’s like, ‘Why are you freaking out?’

“The game stopped and my train of thought was… 'Who gets hit by a dildo? Me.'"

Sophie Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson, asked how it landed on her.

“I think it was a bounce hit, at the same time. And it just scared the s**t out of me. At least it didn’t hit me in the face or something like that.”

According to Cunningham, the clip of her getting hit even reached 40 million views on X.

Following the unexplained cases regarding fans throwing sex toys onto the court, the league has since taken action. The WNBA released a statement about it being reckless and unacceptable.

The league has implemented a "no bag policy" for fans attending regular-season games.

Sophie Cunningham addressed her "beef" with DeWanna Bonner

The Fever visited the PHX Arena, which was the first time Sophie Cunningham played against her former team. However, Indiana struggled and fell 95-60.

Initially, fans didn't see the matchup as exciting. However, things changed when veteran star DeWanna Bonner, who started the season for Indiana, requested a trade in the middle of the season. The Phoenix Mercury, her previous team, signed her after the Fever waived her.

Given the bad blood between the two teams, tempers were on an all-time high. After the game, Cunningham released an episode of her podcast where she discussed how Bonner handled her situation with the Fever, which the veteran player didn't receive well.

"There was some, maybe a little bit of beef because of our last podcast, with how I mentioned that some people could have handled situations [better]," Cunningham said.

Sophie Cunningham doubled down and said that Bonner could've been more professional when she was with the Fever.

