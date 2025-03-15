"Scary hours my boy": Fever's Sophie Cunningham and her sister drop heartfelt reactions to 4-star Iowa tight end 

Sophie Cunningham and her sister reacted to Iowa tight end Gavin Hoffman, who shared a picture on Instagram of what seems to be him squatting 360 lbs in the gym. The pictures also showed Hoffman exercising with a kettlebell. His post on Instagram drew reactions from many.

Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and her sister reacted to the post:

“THAT’S OUR BOY🔥🔥” wrote Cunningham

“💪🏼❤️” wrote Sophie’s sister

Cunningham even shared Hoffman's Instagram post on her story and wrote:

"Scary hours my boyyyy😏"

Check out their reactions below:

Sophie Cunningham reposted Hoffman's picture on her Instagram

Sophie Cunningham and her sister's comments on Hoffman's Instagram post

Cunningham spent the first six seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury after they drafted her with the 13th pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft. Over six seasons, she recorded 7.7 points per game, seeing around 23 minutes of action every night.

The 28-year-old is set to kick off a new chapter in her WNBA journey. The Indiana Fever acquired Cunningham on March 11 in a four-team trade involving the Mercury, Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham will now play alongside Caitlin Clark and Co as they aim to win it all during the 2025 WNBA season.

Sophie Cunningham aims to win a championship with the Indiana Fever

Cunnigham was sitting near a pool when she learned about the news of her being traded to the Indiana Fever. Before acknowledging the trade, she told reporters that she could be found near the pool if they couldn’t find her in the gym.

It was followed by Cunningham laying down some major goals for herself while speaking to reporters on Tuesday:

“I was actually poolside when I found out, and there’s a lot of emotions just because I have been out there so long, but to be honest, my original thought was ‘heck yeah, we’re about to go win a championship.”

The Indiana Fever look like one of the strongest teams in the league. The team will undoubtedly be led by Caitlin Clark, who's widely regarded as one of the best players in the league. She played 40 games last season, recording 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Kelsey Mitchell will also play a huge part, having recorded 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. It will be interesting to see how far thee Fever go after adding Sophie Cunningham to their ranks.

